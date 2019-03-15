Steelers News: Le’Veon Bell’s attempt to reset the RB market equates to a swing and miss

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is over, but if you think the news surrounding the black-and-gold is over — think again. For the drama-filled Steelers, things are just heating up, and this is where the daily links article comes in. You might have missed some key news, and we fill you in and give you the latest, and sometimes greatest, news surrounding the Steelers.

Today in the Black-and-gold links article we take a look at how Le’Veon Bell’s attempt to ‘reset’ the running back market in the NFL fell flat. Why? Probably because of Todd Gurley’s deal combined with the most dynamic back, Bell himself, didn’t play a snap in 2018.

Let’s get to the news:

Pittsburgh Steelers fans knew Le’Veon Bell was going to leave, but everyone wanted to know what he was going to make in free agency. As it turns out, his new deal with the New York Jets was less than what he would have made if he stayed in Pittsburgh.

Tagged out: Le’Veon Bell deal confirms what Steelers thought By: Jeremy Fowler, ESPN The way Bell saw it, that deal looked great on paper but wasn’t packed with enough guarantees ($17 million) to take the field again on a franchise tag, even if that meant skipping $855,000 per week. But the math still doesn’t quite add up after Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets that can rise to $61 million with incentives. The Jets deal doubles the Steelers’ guarantees, which appeases Bell. If Bell played a healthy season in 2018, though, would he have gotten the same deal from the Jets now, ensuring he’s $14.5 million up thanks to the 2018 tag? Perhaps, though Bell didn’t want to assume that risk. The possibility of another 400 touches getting him seriously hurt was a concern for Bell. The market held up for safety Earl Thomas, 29, from earning $55 million over four years this free agency despite breaking his fibula in late September. But injuries create doubt that players want to eliminate.

To read the full article, click HERE

The Steelers were interested in several free agent cornerbacks, but were forced to settle on Steven Nelson when Bradley Roby chose to take a one-year contract with the Texans over the Steelers. Nelson is a good cornerback, but is still a work-in-progress.

Carter’s Classroom: Nelson needs Bradley’s polish By: Chris Carter, DKPittsburghSports That was a good precursor for his current NFL resume as a physical, scrappy cornerback who isn’t afraid to get into hand fights with receivers and looks to recover from not being the fastest or quickest on the field with his extra effort. That effort paid off for the Chiefs as he recorded 16 passes defensed in 15 starts in 2016, and returned from an injury-plagued 2017 to record 15 passes defensed along with four interceptions in 2018. While Nelson was targeted the most of any cornerback in the NFL, he only allowed 53.1 percent of passes to be completed, a feat that limited quarterbacks to a 76.8 passer rating when targeting him, according to Pro Football Focus. Nelson won’t be the premier shutdown cornerback, but he’s proven to be advantageous. Watch his interception of Phillip Rivers while covering Tyrell Williams last season. Williams initially beats Nelson with his post move and gets separation, but Nelson trails Williams and takes advantage of a bad pass from Rivers.

To read the full article, click HERE.

The Jets have released RB Isaiah Crowell after signing Le’Veon Bell. Should the Steelers take a run at him?

Jets release Isaiah Crowell after one season in N.Y. By: Kevin Patra, NFL.com Gang Green announced it cut running back Isaiah Crowell on Thursday. The release comes just a year after the 26-year-old runner signed a three-year, $12 million contract last offseason. Crowell earned just $4 million of that deal in one year in New York. On Friday, $2 million of the running back’s base salary would have become guaranteed, precipitating his release a day early. Cutting Crowell saves the Jets $3 million on the salary cap while leaving $2 million in dead money.

To read the full article, click HERE

Antonio Brown , in a soft effort to make amends with Steelers fans, paid to have a ‘Thank You Pittsburgh, AB84’ billboard in downtown Pittsburgh. Take a look:

Antonio Brown’s billboard in downtown Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/DNf91y7j1d — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2019

Maurkice Pouncey continues to do good in the Pittsburgh area. This time around he donated a horse to the police force, this worth over $7,000 dollars.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey gives $7,500 to Pittsburgh for police horse By: Bob Bauder, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Pittsburgh’s newest police horse is a big one. But that makes sense, considering it joined the department as a gift from Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. Nimbus stands 17.3 hands high with a long neck and large head. Hands are a measurement for horses; a hand is four inches. He weighs nearly a ton. “He’s now our largest and our first gray one,” Pittsburgh Police Commander Ed Trapp said.

To read the full article, click HERE

Ryan Switzer sends out a very clear message to all his haters who don’t believe he is capable at helping alleviate the burden left by Antonio Brown. To be honest, he has a point:

Give me 65-75% of offensive snaps. Or in other words, what the top slots in the league average per season, before you throw any judgment on my game. People silly to think I don’t have it in me to be a star simply based off 25% of O snaps. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 14, 2019

While we are on the Twitter warpath, a lot of fans have wondered why no one on the Steelers has spoken up in support of Ben Roethlisberger. All you hear are players tearing him down. Ryan Clark , Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders ...all negative comments about his leadership and being a good teammate. Ramon Foster responded to a tweet, which has since been deleted, about why he hasn’t said a thing.