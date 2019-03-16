Jesse James admits Pittsburgh was ‘a hard to place leave’ - ‘It’s not something I was running away from’

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not make any concerted efforts to re-sign Jesse James this offseason, apparently more than willing to let him leave via free agency to a team prepared to pay him like a starter. And with the Detroit Lions moving quickly to offer him a four-deal worth $25 million soon after the legal tampering period had begun. it did not take James long to find a new home.

But speaking at his introductory press conference for the Lions on Thursday, the former Steelers tight end sounded like a man who wished he could have remained in Pittsburgh had he been given the opportunity,

Jesse James talk about leaving the #Steelers during his press conference with the #Lions. Full video can be found here https://t.co/pVyOpUltVk pic.twitter.com/UkkmIiRqUQ — Simon Chester (@SimonAChester) March 15, 2019

“It’s a hard place to leave. I grew up in Pittsburgh. My dream was to be a Steeler, I got to do that for four years. Didn't get the job done, never got to bring a Super Bowl to Pittsburgh, but my time there was a success. I’ve gotten a lot better, grew as a football player. I got to live the dream for four years.”

And while some in the press have reported that James said he was glad to get away from all the drama in Pittsburgh, the full quote of his comments indicates that is not quite what the former Steeler said at all.

“I’m glad to get away from it? Probably not. Obviously, things like that I like to face head on. If I would have had the opportunity to go back to Pittsburgh, I would have been into it and ready to get though this. They’re in a different situation, they’ve lost a couple of players that have been keys for a long time for them. It’s not something I was running away from, those problems, I would like to face those head on but that wasn't the cards I was dealt. Free agency opened up, I had places that wanted me more than Pittsburgh were going to pay. ”

When the topic turned to Antonio Brown, James also left no doubt that Pittsburgh had to trade the troubled wide receiver, expressing his happiness that the fiasco was now over for all parties concerned.

Former Steeler and now #Lions TE Jesse James says the Antonio Brown trade “had to happen” pic.twitter.com/92RgS1RYxN — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) March 14, 2019

“It had to happen. It was time for him to move on from Pittsburgh, and time for Pittsburgh to move on from him. I think things blew out of control pretty fast there. Didn’t expect it to go the way that it did as fast as it did, but I’m happy the Steelers and him are at peace and willing to move on. And really happy that’s over with”.

As much as James’ comments have been characterized as a slight against his former team by some in the press in the last 24 hours or so, that is not the impression these clips seem to suggest when heard in the full context of his remarks. With this perhaps another example of the national media taking a few words out of context to support a specific agenda when it comes to the Black and Gold.

For those who would like to watch the full press conference, a link can be found here.