Steelers News: In 10 years, how will Steelers fans remember Antonio Brown?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is over, but if you think the news surrounding the black-and-gold is over — think again. For the drama-filled Steelers, things are just heating up, and this is where the daily links article comes in. You might have missed some key news, and we fill you in and give you the latest, and sometimes greatest, news surrounding the Steelers.

Today in the Black-and-gold links article we take a look at with everything Antonio Brown said, and did, on his way out of town, how will it impact his legacy with the team. As painful, and frustrating as his departure was, his 9 years in black-and-gold certainly brought a ton of highlights.

Let’s get to the news:

Antonio Brown gave Steelers fans a lot of cheers and happiness, but how he left should never be forgotten. Never.

Joe Starkey: Don’t ever forget what Antonio Brown did to this team and its fans By: Joe Starkey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette The same guy who literally abandoned his Steelers teammates at their “darkest hour,” to borrow coach Mike Tomlin’s phrase — walking out the week of a season-defining game against the Cincinnati Bengals — arrived in Oakland talking about changing the culture, though he cautioned he wouldn’t be able to do it all in one day. “I bring accountability,” Mr. Big Chest said. “Not what I say but what I do.” What he did here was skip meetings, show up late, live in a separate residence at training camp, blow off work from time to time, blow out of training camp for a week last August and, yeah, finally quit before the Cinci game. And by quit, I mean leave the team, refuse to take an MRI he agreed to take and refuse to return calls from his bosses — notably Tomlin, a man who let A.B. do whatever he pleased but whom A.B. ultimately abandoned like road kill.

With the moves made across the AFC North, especially with the Cleveland Browns, many are really down on the Steelers’ chances to do any damage this season. But what if their new look team is actually more than capable to get the job done?

Paul Zeise: New-look Steelers could be just fine By: Paul Zeise, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette I am not sure I am ready to declare the Steelers a national disaster. I am not even sure I am ready to declare the window for another Super Bowl run with Ben Roethlisberger has closed. The Steelers have the framework for another season of playoff contention, and if they fill a few holes and a couple of players return to form, they will be right back in the mix for the AFC title... ...I’ll take my chances and give the Steelers the benefit of the doubt. Kevin Colbert has been around for 19 seasons in various prominent capacities in the front office and he’s overseen one losing record. That was the 6-10 campaign of 2003. The next season was Roethlisberger’s first as a starter, and the Steelers went 15-1. The next year they won the Super Bowl. Since then, they’ve added another Super Bowl win, another AFC title and eight playoff appearances. Mike Tomlin jumped on board in 2007 and has directed the team to exactly zero losing seasons.

The Steelers have some new faces to their team, and the big question is how they will adapt, and be used in 2019.

Moncrief, Nelson embrace Steelers, challenges ahead By: Dale Lolley, DKPittsburghSports Thursday, they introduced their two biggest free agent acquisitions, cornerback Steven Nelson and receiver Donte Moncrief, who will try to help this team improve from the 9-6-1 it stumbled to in 2018, as the Steelers move on from the “Killer Bs.” In doing so, they acquired a couple of players they missed out on in the 2014 and 2015 drafts. Just don’t try to tell Moncrief, who signed a two-year deal worth approximately $10 million, he’s now the replacement for Brown. “I just say Donte is going to be Donte,” Moncrief said when I asked him what he would say to those people. “AB, like anybody knows, is one of the best or is the best to ever play this game. You can’t try to be what he was. You can only be what you are. I’m going to play the role I can play, make the plays I can make and do whatever makes this team better.”

Some Highlights

35 Passes Defensed

8 Tackles for Loss

4 Interceptions



Steven Nelson is bringing some splash with him to Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/TcIVOwiQk3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 14, 2019

Coming soon to an end zone near you. pic.twitter.com/ozthR5G4JK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 15, 2019