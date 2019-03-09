Steelers 2019 Free Agent Market Watch: The Running Backs

Le'Veon Bell is the hottest free agent in the class, but he’s not going to be returning to the Steel City. James Conner filled in nicely for Bell, but the final quarter of his season he was absent due to injury. With Jaylen Samuels in the mix, the Steelers may be content at the position. But should they be shopping, here is a look into the 2019 free agent class with a closer review of other available rushers.

Jay Ajayi - Philadelphia Eagles

Ajayi was a huge factor in the Eagles’ championship run of 2017, but an ACL tear took away pretty much most of his 2018 campaign. Ajayi is only 26 and a return to health could be a return to 2016, when he ran for 1,262 yards and 8 TDs.

Mark Ingram - New Orleans Saints

Ingram was platooned with Alvin Kamara the past two seasons, but still put up decent numbers of 1,769 yards, a 4.8 YPC and 19 TDs Over that span. While Ingram may want to pilot the running game of his new team solo, the 29-year old would be a great fit in most backfields splitting carries. Ingram may be too pricey for the Steelers.

Adrian Peterson - Washington Redskins

A sure bet to land in Canton when it’s all said and done, AP had his best season since 2015 with the Redskins last year. With 1,042 yards, 4.2 YPC and seven scores, Peterson revitalized his career. While he could be a good acquisition to go along side of James Conner, Washington is probable to resign Peterson this week.

C.J. Anderson- Los Angeles Rams

Anderson was a guy that many hoped that the Steelers would look to when James Conner fell injured in early December. Instead he went to Los Angeles and revitalized the Rams who were minus Todd Gurley. In two regular season and three postseason games, the 28-year old ran for 488 yards and had four TDs. Anderson has stated his case and still be a feature back in this league again,

Other Notable Free Agent Running Backs:

Latavius Murray - Minnesota Vikings

Marshawn Lynch - Oakland Raiders

Spencer Ware - Kansas City Chiefs

T.J. Yeldon - Jacksonville Jaguars

Alex Collins - Baltimore Ravens (RFA)

Doug Martin - Oakland Raiders

Peyton Barber - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (RFA)

Darren Sproles - Philadelphia Eagles

Frank Gore - Miami Dolphins

Tevin Coleman - Atlanta Falcons

Fullbacks

The Steelers seem to not be out on the market and pretty set at the FB position with Pro Bowler Roosevelt Nix signing a four-year extension last year. So, Fullbacks need not be listed here, but since I don't adhere to convention...here are the top FBs available.

Mike Burton - Chicago Bears

Dan Vitale - Green Bay Packers

Anthony Sherman - Kansas City Chiefs

Tommy Bohanon - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jamize Olawale - Dallas Cowboys

Tre Madden - Seattle Seahawks (RFA)