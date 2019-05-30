Steelers News: The lone vacancy on the Steelers’ offensive line is a true battle

With the 2019 NFL Draft in the rear view mirror, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2019 season is fast approaching, and the news surrounding the black-and-gold is far from over. As the team now turns their attention to more offseason workouts, OTAs and minicamp, there is no shortage of news.

Today in the black-and-gold links article we take a look at how the one, and only, open spot on the Steelers’ offensive line is up for grabs.

Let’s get to the news:

With Marcus Gilbert gone, most believe the right tackle spot is Matt Feiler’s to lose, but this may not be the case. According to reports, the Steelers’ right tackle position is up for grabs.

Incumbent Matt Feiler: Steelers starting RT job ‘up for grabs’ By: Chris Adamski, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review So is Feiler, the man who made 10 starts last season in place of Gilbert, the man to beat at right tackle? “No, it’s up for grabs,” Feiler said after an organized team activity session Tuesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “‘Coach (Mike Tomlin) talked about it (in those terms). I know I have got to keep fighting for the position and just keep improving every day.” Feiler (11 NFL starts) is the most experienced player competing for the spot. Chuks Okorafor (one NFL start) has the highest pedigree as a third-round pick last year. Jerald Hawkins (fourth-round pick in 2016) is a combination of the two. Then there’s former five-star college recruit Zach Banner, a 6-foot-8, 360-pounder who spent all of last season on the 53-man roster. He is a wild card.

Some might suggest the Steelers’ offense is screwed without Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. Just don’t tell that to Vance McDonald.

Vance McDonald insists Steelers offense OK without Brown, Bell By: Chris Adamski, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Vance McDonald was asked how the Steelers offense not only could withstand the offseason departures of former All-Pros Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell but also excel. “Because we have to,” the veteran tight end deadpanned, then paused. “That sounded really good if I just left it at that.” It was an acknowledgment that talk is cheap when it comes to replacing production that equated to 3,243 yards from scrimmage and 26 touchdowns during the past two seasons. The caveat, of course, is that Bell’s stats are for 2017 because he did not play last season. Still, now that he’s officially gone — coupled with the less-expected trade of Antonio Brown — it puts a lot of pressure on the likes of McDonald, James Conner, Xavier Grimble, James Washington, Donte Moncrief and others.

Often times Steelers fans treat players as if they are machines. Some suggest they should not do anything other than football, these robots once again proved they are human.

Lolley’s OTA Thoughts: Human after all By: Dale Lolley, DKPittsburghSports One of the things we often forget about the guys who play for the Steelers is that they are real, live people. I was reminded of that today when talking to a couple of guys First came Stephon Tuitt, whom I ran across by the locker room while walking back to do radio. Tuitt married his college sweetheart a couple of weeks back and was away last week on his honeymoon and doing some off-field charity work. But he was back in the building and all smiles Tuesday morning when I greeted him and congratulated him. I asked him if he’s come down off that mountain yet. “Nope,” he said. Tuitt posted a video of his wedding on social media. He was proud to be marrying his wife. And most of the replies were congratulatory. But some felt they needed to take shots at him. Chris Boswell learned that the hard way in 2018.

The Steelers made a decision which will make it easier for them to cut Chris Boswell if he doesn’t shake the funk he was engulfed in last year.

Steelers want to see Chris Boswell earn his money By: Darin Gantt, ProFootballTalk Chris Boswell said yesterday he appreciated the Steelers sticking with him. Of course, they stuck it to him first. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers pushed back Boswell’s $2 million roster bonus from mid-March until after the preseason finale. Had he not agreed to that deal, they’d have cut him.

