Trey Edmunds turning heads throughout Steelers offseason workouts

It seems as if NFL families are in right now across the NFL landscape, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have their share of NFL brothers on their roster.

Maurkice Pouncey and brother Mike, of the Chargers, are one of the NFL families.

The Watt brothers, J.J. Watt of the Texans, Derek Watt of the Chargers and of course T.J. Watt of the Steelers.

Many would next talk about the Edmunds family next. Tremaine Edmunds, drafted in 2018 by the Buffalo Bills and Terrell drafted by the Steelers in the same draft. But what most don’t realize is there is a third, and oldest, brother who is also in the NFL. That would be running back Trey Edmunds.

Trey was signed by the New Orleans Saints in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent, but was waived in September of 2018 and eventually signed by the Steelers. Edmunds was actually promoted to the active roster in December of 2018, and is now turning his attention to the 2019 season where he hopes to crack the 53-man roster. But that won’t be an easy feat.

The Steelers have James Conner entrenched as the featured running back, Jaylen Samuels looks like he has the RB2 spot locked up and rookie Benny Snell Jr. will certainly have a spot on the 53-man roster. Will there be four running backs on the team? Edmunds is trying his best this offseason to create a spot for himself.

In fact, ESPN recently published an article a 32 surprise standouts for all NFL teams article, and Edmunds was picked by Steelers’ beat writer Jeremy Fowler as the surprise standout for the black-and-gold.

See what he had to say:

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Trey Edmunds The Steelers’ tailback room is full with James Conner, Jaylen Samuels and draft pick Benny Snell Jr., but Edmunds has been hard to miss during offseason work. He won several drills against linebackers in the open field and looks comfortable in the system as a two-year NFL veteran who also has played for New Orleans. The big brother of Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds will be difficult to cut. Other candidates are rookie receiver Diontae Johnson -- quarterback Mason Rudolph says Johnson has caught every ball Rudolph has thrown -- former CFL star receiver Diontae Spencer and maligned cornerback Artie Burns. -- Jeremy Fowler

This is clearly talking about football in shorts, speaking of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp, but it seems as though Trey Edmunds is doing the best with what he has in front of him. But will the Steelers keep four running backs? Will Edmunds make the 53-man roster? Feel free to let us know what you think in the comment section below!