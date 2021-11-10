The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious for the fifth time in the 2021 regular season against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, and after the win they have started to climb the latest NFL Power Rankings.

These Power Rankings are something which should be taken with a grain of salt, but if nothing else they are good for some healthy debate.

Yes, Power Rankings can be an interesting exercise, and while we don’t put too much stock into these rankings it does give you a taste of how the experts at certain sites view the Steelers. Who do they have topping the rankings this week? The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The Arizona Cardinals? How about the Green Bay Packers?

Time to take a look at the latest Power Rankings:

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Green Bay Packers

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Buffalo Bills

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Cleveland Browns

...

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Bold second-half prediction: RB Najee Harris will exceed 1,000 rushing yards. Harris has tallied 541 rushing yards at the midway point of this season, but the run game has been steadily building to a consistent threat during the past several games. Harris said he came into the season with benchmarks he wanted to hit, but after the 1-3 start to the season, his focus shifted away from the individual goals and on to winning by whatever means necessary. The Steelers know a balanced offense is the key to success, and that means continuing the feed the ball to Harris. If he can stay healthy, Harris will become the first Steelers rookie since Franco Harris in 1972 to top 1,000 yards in his debut season.”

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Tennessee Titans

4. Green Bay Packers

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Los Angeles Rams

8. Buffalo Bills

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Cleveland Browns

...

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Ray-Ray McCloud’s fumble let the Bears back in the game, and the defense faltered with a chance to close out a win, but Ben Roethlisberger still had enough juice to save the day. Big Ben led Pittsburgh on the 50th game-winning drive of his Hall of Fame career, a possession that culminated with a Chris Boswell field goal that secured a 29-27 victory. The Steelers have won 19 straight home games on Monday Night Football. It doesn’t get any easier from here: Pittsburgh’s remaining opponents have a .553 winning percentage. You get the feeling that every week is going to feel like a street fight with this team.”

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Tennessee Titans

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Baltimore Ravens

6. Buffalo Bills

7. Los Angeles Rams

8. Dallas Cowboys

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. New Orleans Saints

...

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

“They have won four straight games to get to 5-3. They made it interesting against the Bears. The defense came apart in the second half.”

1 Arizona Cardinals

2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3 Tennessee Titans

4 Green Bay Packers

5 Baltimore Ravens

6 Los Angeles Rams

7 Dallas Cowboys

8 Buffalo Bills

9 Los Angeles Chargers

10. Kansas City Chiefs

...

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers needed to win on Monday night to keep pace with the Ravens and Browns and keep up the thought of sending the same three teams to the AFC playoffs again. Najee Harris and the running game will become a bigger factor down the stretch.”

