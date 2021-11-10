Steelers Fantasy Football Podcast: Steelers “Bear-ly” get by and Fantasy Position Power Rankings

The Steelers struggled to close out the Bears on MNF and there’s a host of questions surrounding the black and gold on the fantasy front. Is Najee Harris going to continue putting up points with the offensive line regressing? Will Pat Freiermuth’s numbers continue with Eric Ebron possibly returning? Will the Steelers’ defense get back on track after a rough Fourth Quarter against Chicago? Get those answers and more as BTSC continues with the new weekly show surrounding all aspects of the world of fantasy football with a black-and-gold twist. Welcome to the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz for weekly fantasy football talk as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers and for success in any of your leagues.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Previewing the Steelers vs. Lions for any of your fantasy leagues.

and MUCH MORE!

Jeremy Betz of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers in the landscape of Fantasy Football and then some.

