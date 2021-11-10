Steelers Injury Report: Chase Claypool unable to practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into a short week with a quick turnaround after their Monday night victory over the Bears. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for the Detroit Lions even though it was only a walk-through, only six names were on the injury list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there was one player who was limited, two who did not practice, and three players who were listed with injuries yet were full participants.

NOTE: Since it was not an official practice and only a walk-through, all injury statuses are estimated and not gauged on actual practice time.

Getting back to a typical Wednesday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did not participate during the first practice of the week. For the last two weeks, Roethlisberger was estimated as a limited participant in the first practice as he was coming off extra rest. With even less time from the last game until practice, Roethlisberger may not even be a full participant on Thursday if he is still experiencing soreness. According to the report, Roethlisberger‘s hip injury is no longer listed but it’s only the pectoral and right shoulder injury. Despite not participating, it is not expected that Roethlisberger is in danger of missing Sunday’s game.

One player who did not finish the game on Monday night was wide receiver Chase Claypool who left with a toe injury. Coming back on the field for a few plays after the injury, Claypool was unable to go in the Steelers final drive. With a short turnaround, it’s not surprising Claypool was estimated as not participating in practice on Wednesday. The extent of the injury has still not been reported at this time and it is unclear if Claypool’s status for Sunday and possibly beyond are in danger.

UPDATE: It has been reported by NFL Networks Ian Rapoport that Claypool’s injury is not season ending but may keep him out of action for one or more games.

Some relatively good news for #Steelers WR Chase Claypool: His toe injury is not considered season-ending. There was some fear of that originally, but he’s now considered week-to-week, source said. May miss some time, but will be back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

A player who missed the last two games for the Steelers was tight and Eric Ebron who is still dealing with a hamstring injury. In Tuesdays press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Ebron to work his way back this week. Although not estimated as a full participant, Ebron was projected to be back in a limited fashion on Wednesday.

The three players listed on the report but yet were full participants were Robert Spillane and Cameron Heyward each with an ankle, as well as Isaiah Buggs with a hip. All three players were mentioned by Coach Tomlin in Tuesday’s press conference as dealing with injuries. Fortunately, all of them were estimated as full participants and hopefully will not experience any setbacks throughout the week.

As for the Lions’ injury report, you can see the names below from Thursday’s practice courtesy of Steelers.com.

Detroit Lions Participation/Injury Report, Week 10 Wednesday, November 10 RB Jamaal Williams (Thigh) - DNP OLB Austin Bryant (Shoulder) - Limited DE Jashon Cornell (Illness) - Limited K Austin Seibert (Right Hip) - Limited T Taylor Decker (Finger) - Full CB A.J. Parker (Neck) - Full

