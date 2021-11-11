 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers Podcast: Are the Lions’ cubs a bigger challenge for the Steelers than the Bears?

Matt Peverell breaks down the Steelers salary cap and player personnel situation every week in The War Room.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
The Steelers had their share of troubles with the Chicago Bears, but ultimately prevailed. Another young NFC North team visits Heinz Field this week in the form of the Lions. Could Detroit prove to be a bigger challenge than Chicago? BTSC’s Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Rundown of the show:

  • Steelers Rookie performances from the Bears Game - big focus on Pat Freiermuth
  • Performances of the Bears rookies
  • Lions Rookie Report

