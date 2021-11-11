Steelers Podcast: Are the Lions’ cubs a bigger challenge for the Steelers than the Bears?

The Steelers had their share of troubles with the Chicago Bears, but ultimately prevailed. Another young NFC North team visits Heinz Field this week in the form of the Lions. Could Detroit prove to be a bigger challenge than Chicago? BTSC’s Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Steelers Rookie performances from the Bears Game - big focus on Pat Freiermuth

Performances of the Bears rookies

Lions Rookie Report

