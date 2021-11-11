Get the latest BTSC gear for the Steelers’ rookie tight end, Pat Freiermuth

The 2021 regular season is already almost ten weeks old, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have found a stud tight end in Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth was the Steelers’ second round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and has already proven he is worthy of that pick. Either way, fans are excited, and rightfully so, about what Freiermuth brings to the team, so why not get some new gear to show off your Steelers pride?! Of course, with the holidays right around the corner, this could be the perfect gift for the Steelers fan in your life!

The new design is simple, and is officially licensed by the NFLPA.

It reads: MUUUUUUUUTH

The image shows Freiermuth rumbling down the field in his No. 88 jersey.

Check out the design below:

By now, you might be wondering how to order yours? Just click the link below, and get yours today!!

There are more designs than just the Freiermuth shirt, check out some of those designs below. If you like those designs, you can get to the BTSC BreakingT store HERE.

Did you know we have a BTSC Apparel store? You can get this design, and many others including the classing BTSC design shirt, in the link below!