Ravens at Dolphins, Week 10: Thursday Night Football Open Thread

Week 10 kicks off for Thursday Night Football, and this is a game Pittsburgh Steelers fans will be keeping a close eye on based one of the two teams playing.

Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-7)

The Ravens have been kind of Jekyll & Hyde this season. Losing to the Raiders in a fairly close affair early, and getting killed by the Bengals. Struggling with some bad teams, Detroit and Minnesota, and you can add Kansas City as it turns out. Beating the Broncos and Chargers badly sandwiching a tight affair with Indy.

The Dolphins are about what you’d expect from a 2-7 team, not very good. Add to that Jacoby Brissett probably is getting the start because Tua broke his finger.

Should be a close one that the Ravens get a lucky break late, see Detroit game, to get Justin Tucker in range to close it out.

Join fellow Steelers fans for a weekend preview by watching some football and hanging out “together” in the comments section.