3 games to watch in Week 10 which give perspective on the Steelers’ future opponents

The Pittsburgh Steelers are their two-game home stretch against NFC opponents in Week 10. Even though Steelers’ Nation’s eyes will be on the game at Heinz Field, there are other matchups this week which could be telling about some of their future games. There is only one game between teams who the Steeelers will still face this season along with two others featuring an opponent they will see fairly soon. First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. This week, one game was a blowout while the other two finished with a game-winning field goal.

Turnovers are huge in games, turnovers where the opposing team scores are even bigger, and when they happen at the very beginning of the game is when they can impact the most. It was the early turnovers by the Bengals which got this game out of hand rather quickly and completely changed how things played out. It kind of sounds familiar when it comes to the Browns taking advantage of this, doesn’t it?

Once again, the Ravens barely won a game in which they were heavy favorites. In their four games in which they have been favored by six points or more, the Ravens have two overtime wins, a two-point victory in which it took an NFL-record field goal to win the game as time expired, and the other was a blowout loss. I wonder if the Ravens’ fans are complaining that they’re not winning their games by enough? I don’t want to know the answer as it would require me to ask a Ravens’ fan about football

This game was back-and-forth throughout. When the Eagles tied it up with just over six minutes remaining, the question was going to be if they could answer whatever the Chargers did on their next possession. But Los Angeles held the ball for the remainder of the game and kicked a short field goal with no time left.

For Week 10, here are the three games which could give the most perspective on what the Steelers can expect with some of their future opponents:

Thursday at 8:20 PM on Fox, NFLN

Even though the Steelers have a few more games until they face the Baltimore Ravens, the fact that they are following them in the AFC North standings will keep Baltimore on their radar for most of the season when it comes to highlighting games. Even though the Ravens are heavy favorites on the road, it is a short week and having to travel. Additionally, check the recap above of the Ravens game from last week to see how they do so far in 2021 when they are heavily favored. They may not lose, but the game may be much closer than expected.

Sunday at 4:05 PM on FOX

Not only is this the only matchup between two teams the Steelers are scheduled to face in the second half of the season, they will be facing the Chargers next week and the Vikings only three weeks after. This game could tell which one of these two opponents will be the tougher matchup for the Steelers in the next quarter of their season.

Sunday at 8:20 PM on NBC

There were other games I could have selected as the final matchup, such as the Browns and the Patriots, but I went with looking at the Chiefs because they are playing an opponent the Steelers already faced and the game is not on at the same time as the Steelers. Kansas City has struggled so far in 2021, but you never know when a team like this can get back on track. The fact that the Steelers don’t play the Chiefs until the day after Christmas leaves a lot of things to happen between now and then, so keeping an eye on how they are trending isn’t too foolish.

So there are the three main matchups which can give Steelers fans an indication as to the quality of upcoming opponents in 2021. As teams continue get more games under their belt, it’s a little easier to establish expectations.

Which of these other games will be the most telling as it pertains to the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.