The Steelers add an experienced linebacker to their practice squad

As the NFL enters into the second half of the 2021 regular season, teams are constantly looking to add pieces to the roster even through the practice squad. On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers added outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to the practice squad.

Undrafted out of UCLA in 2018, Tuioti-Mariner signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Failing to make the 53-man roster, Tuioti-Mariner was signed to the practice squad where he remained for the entire season and signed a futures contract for the next year. In 2019, Tuioti-Mariner yet again ended up on the Falcons practice squad but was signed to the active roster in November where he appeared in eight games and had a forced fumble along with 14 tackles. Making the roster for the entire 2020 season, Tuioti-Mariner appeared in every game for the Falcons where he had 31 tackles, 1.0 sacks, five quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed. Tuioti-Mariner also had an NFC Defensive Player of the Week to his credit in Week 12 of 2020.

In 2021, Tuioti-Mariner appeared in six games where you have a pass defensed and 2.0 sacks but was waived by the Falcons on Tuesday.

Signing to the Steelers practice squad, there is the possibility that Tuioti-Mariner will be moved to the active roster at some point in the 2021 season. With more NFL experience than typically seen for a practice squad edition this late in the season, Tuioti-Mariner could be another player in the mix at the outside linebacker rotation after the Steelers traded Melvin Ingram last week. If so, Tuioti-Mariner would have the second-most sacks in 2021 of any linebackers currently on the Steelers roster behind T.J. Watt.

The Steelers did not need to make a corresponding roster move as they had already released kicker Josh Lambo from the practice squad on Tuesday.

