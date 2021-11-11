Steelers Injury Report: The list of players on the injury report grows significantly on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into a short week with a quick turnaround after their Monday night victory over the Bears. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first real workout of the week to prepare for the Detroit Lions, eight names were on the injury list. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were four players who were limited, two who did not practice, and two players who were listed with injuries yet were full participants.

Two new names appeared on the injury report Thursday as rookies Najee Harris and Kendrick Green were both limited in practice. Najee Harris is listed as having a foot injury while Kendrick Green popped up with a hamstring issue. It is undetermined at this time if players were just unable to do everything in practice or if they suffered an injury during the workout. More information should be available on both players after Friday’s practice.

When Wednesday’s estimated injury report came out, it was not a surprise that Ben Roethlisberger was listed as not practicing as he typically does not take part in on-field activities the first day of practice. With the Steelers playing on Monday night, it’s once again not overly surprising that Roethlisberger did not participate in practice as he is usually given three days recovery following a game. It is likely to see Roethlisberger back as a full participant on Friday and available for the Steelers in Week 10.

One player who did not finish the game on Monday night was wide receiver Chase Claypool who left with a toe injury. Coming back on the field for a few plays after the injury, Claypool was unable to go in the Steelers final drive. It was reported yesterday that Claypool did not suffer a season-ending injury but may miss games due to the injury. Unfortunately, Claypool did not practice on Thursday and is not as likely to play this week if he cannot get on the field tomorrow.

A player who missed the last two games for the Steelers was tight and Eric Ebron who is still dealing with a hamstring injury. In Tuesday’s press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Ebron to work his way back this week. Although not estimated as a full participant, Ebron was projected to be back in a limited fashion on Wednesday. On Thursday, Ebron was a full participant in an actual practice which was a positive sign.

The three players listed in the estimated report on Wednesday but yet were full participants were Robert Spillane and Cameron Heyward each with an ankle, as well as Isaiah Buggs with a hip. All three players were mentioned by Coach Tomlin in Tuesday’s press conference as dealing with injuries. Even though they were all estimated as full participants, not all of them were able to practice on Thursday. Both Robert Spillane and Cam Heyward were listed as limited while Isaiah Buggs was a full participant. When it comes to Cam Hayward, being a player who has received extended time off between games in the past, it’s unclear how much his injury versus his recovery from the last game affected his status for Thursday. For both Heyward and Spillane, their participation on Friday will ultimately determine their status for Sunday.

As for the Lions’ injury report, you can see the names below from Thursday’s practice courtesy of Steelers.com.

Detroit Lions Participation/Injury Report, Week 10 Thursday, November 11 RB Jamaal Williams (Thigh) - DNP OLB Austin Bryant (Shoulder) - Limited K Austin Seibert (Right Hip) - Limited T Taylor Decker (Finger) - Full CB A.J. Parker (Neck) - Full

