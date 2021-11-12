NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 10 games against the spread

The 2021 NFL season is now past the halfway point as teams head into part two of the season. Nine weeks into the season, there are no remaining undefeated teams while one team goes into Heinz Field looking for their first victory. With it seeming like almost any team could find victory or defeat each week, especially after Week 9, it makes picking games even more difficult.

For the 2021 NFL season, our “Spectacular 7” of BTSC staff who will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. We are keeping up with the changes we made last year and including the Thursday games. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers, and if you need to be reminded of this simple look at our records. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as last year called Tallysight It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks.

Last week, mediocrity was enough to lead the way picking against the spread as Bryan and Matty topped the group at 7-7. Michael still leads the way for the season at 73-62 three games ahead of Mark. With a rough week, Bryan is the only other person above .500 on the season as the other four are now below the even mark.

In the over/under, Jeff had such a great week he topped all the NFL analysts on Talleysight at 12-2. Despite having such a strong performance, he only was one game ahead of Shannon who had a great week at 11-3. The overall lead now belongs to Jeff as he shot three games ahead of Bryan and is now 74-62.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 10 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along!

