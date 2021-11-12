Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 10 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. If you had to pick one player not named T.J. Watt or Cam Heyward who is due for a breakout game, who would it be and why?

2. Assuming Chase Claypool can’t play due to his toe injury Sunday, which pass-catcher receives Claypool’s targets in the offense?

3. Speaking of Claypool, a lot of fans are down on the second year receiver this season. What about you? Is Claypool ‘as advertised’ or is he underwhelming? As always, explain your answer.

4. When you look at the upcoming Week 10 game vs. the Detroit Lions, do you view it as a get right game, or a trap game? Why did you choose your answer?

5. Without looking it up, can you say the Steelers player who was on the field in overtime vs. the Lions on Thanksgiving in 1998 alongside Jerome Bettis for the infamous botched coin flip?

Extra Credit: Who was the name of the official who flipped the coin and botched the call?

6. Thanksgiving is right around the corner. I am a griller and always grill a turkey for big family events/holidays, you use secondary heat by the way, not directly over the coals. Anyways, what is your favorite way to cook the Thanksgiving bird? Are you a frying family? Smoker? Traditional in the oven? Have any good recipes/rubs? Please share!

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out Jeff’s morning show Let’s Ride, Bryan and Tony’s Steelers Retro Show or Dave’s Steelers Stat Geek, or even the new evening shows, give them a try by listening below!