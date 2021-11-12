Steelers Injury Report: Chase Claypool OUT for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing their short week due to a quick turnaround after their Monday night victory over the Bears. As the Steelers take the practice field for their second and final workout of the week to prepare for the Detroit Lions, eight names were on the injury list. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of Steelers.com, only one player carries an injury status for Sunday’s game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 10 Game Status WR Chase Claypool (Toe) - Out Friday, November 12 QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Right Shoulder) - Full WR Chase Claypool (Toe) - DNP TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring) - Full LB Robert Spillane (Ankle) - Full DT Isaiah Buggs (Hip) - Full DT Cam Heyward (Ankle) - Full RB Najee Harris (Foot) - Full C Kendrick Green (Hamstring) - Full

Two new names appeared on the injury report Thursday as rookies Najee Harris and Kendrick Green were both limited in practice. Najee Harris is listed as having a foot injury while Kendrick Green popped up with a hamstring issue. On Friday, both players were able to practice as for participants and carry no injury status.

When Wednesday’s estimated injury report came out, it was not a surprise that Ben Roethlisberger was listed as not practicing as he typically does not take part in on-field activities the first day of practice. With the Steelers playing on Monday night, it’s once again not overly surprising that Roethlisberger did not participate in practice as he is usually given three days recovery following a game. On Friday, Roethlisberger was back as a full participant and carries no injury status for Sunday.

One player who did not finish the game on Monday night was wide receiver Chase Claypool who left with a toe injury. Coming back on the field for a few plays after the injury, Claypool was unable to go in the Steelers final drive. It was reported yesterday that Claypool did not suffer a season-ending injury but may miss games due to the injury. After not practicing again on Friday, Claypool has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

A player who missed the last two games for the Steelers was tight and Eric Ebron who is still dealing with a hamstring injury. In Tuesday’s press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Ebron to work his way back this week. Although not estimated as a full participant, Ebron was projected to be back in a limited fashion on Wednesday. On Thursday, Ebron was a full participant in an actual practice. Ebron was a full participant again on Friday and is good to go to play on Sunday.

The three players listed in the estimated report on Wednesday but yet were full participants were Robert Spillane and Cameron Heyward each with an ankle, as well as Isaiah Buggs with a hip. All three players were mentioned by Coach Tomlin in Tuesday’s press conference as dealing with injuries. Even though they were all estimated as full participants, not all of them were able to practice on Thursday. Both Robert Spillane and Cam Heyward were listed as limited while Isaiah Buggs was a full participant on Thursday. As for Friday, all three players were back on the field for the Steelers and none carry any injury status for Sunday’s game.

As for the Lions’ injury report, you can see the names below from Friday’s practice and statuses for Sunday’s game below, via the Steelers official website:

Game Status RB Jamaal Williams (Thigh) - Out OLB Austin Bryant (Shoulder) - Questionable K Austin Seibert (Right Hip) - Out T Taylor Decker (Finger) - Questionable Friday, November 12 RB Jamaal Williams (Thigh) - DNP OLB Austin Bryant (Shoulder) - Limited K Austin Seibert (Right Hip) - DNP T Taylor Decker (Finger) - Full CB A.J. Parker (Neck) - Full

