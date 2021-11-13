A look back at the Steelers week that was: Getting upset about not getting upset edition

The Steelers escaped the Bears, as BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers and listeners. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer/podcaster to put his bizarre spin on it to do it. So let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together.

Monday 11/8

Bottom line, the Steelers won the game. It doesn’t matter how the soup is made, just how good it tastes and fills the soul is what counts. Did the Steelers get help from the refs with some bad calls? Yes! Did calls go against them in the MNF game against Chicago? Mos Def! Can we count the number of games in 2021 on one hand where the Steelers were battling the officials and the opponents? No! Hello Green Bay offsides call on the blocked FG. The Steelers are 5-3 and they will take it and the most disrespected coach in the NFL just passed Bill Cowher with his 150th win.

With tonight’s win, Coach Tomlin became the 20th head coach in NFL history to reach 150 career wins.



: https://t.co/OQrl2A6ApU pic.twitter.com/XSAMg7STEZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 9, 2021

Tuesday 11/9

This isn’t good. Ask Jack Lambert about toes.

Mike Tomlin says Chase Claypool is getting an MRI on a toe injury. Don't know the extent of it right now. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 9, 2021

Wednesday 11/10

Week-to-Week means that don’t expect No. 11 back anytime soon. But this is good news until you realize that Ian Rapoport reported it. Hell, the guy could be in traction right now.

Some relatively good news for #Steelers WR Chase Claypool: His toe injury is not considered season-ending. There was some fear of that originally, but he’s now considered week-to-week, source said. May miss some time, but will be back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

Thursday 11/11

Adding a young linebacker to the practice squad... Okay. Realizing that said linebacker has two sacks in 2021 in the regular season... Nice! The thought of yinzers pronouncing the name Jacob Tuioti-Marinier... Priceless!

The Injury Report in Hell is probably more favorable than the one released on Thursday. Yikes! Let’s just hope that this is a rest day for players after a MNF Game or one giant typo.

This made me night. After hearing all week that the officials threw the game in favor of the Steelers, the Ravens egregiously got the same treatment and managed to lose despite a plethora of ridiculous calls going against home-team Miami in the 22-10 loss.

Friday 11/12

Quite possibly the stupidest series of takes in 2:10 and most ridiculous fan tantrum of all time. I live in Maryland and I’ve witnessed bandwagon black and purple clad fans, but they have never come close to being this dense. Makes me want to hug a member of Bills Mafia and buy them an Arby’s Beef ‘N Cheddar.

Note: The Ravens fan that posted this on Twitter @Ravens_Realest is not the fan in the video and they are just as disgusted with this idiotic rant.

Went on tiktok to cheer myself up from the loss but then his stream popped up on my for you page… at least I’m not throwing a tantrum like wehoopin… pic.twitter.com/3AGlATBxhC — Dill #RavensFlock (@Ravens_Realest) November 12, 2021

Thanks Brooke for adding to the hysteria with this presumptive tweet that Najee must not be available to play this week or maybe that’s just how I’m reading it. But Kevin Dotson says everything’s going to be good, so there’s that. For what it’s worth, the final injury report came out and only Chase is confirmed out and Najee will indeed play. Also for what it’s worth, I learned what FWIW means after twenty minutes of looking it up. I must officially be over-the-hill now.

No Fridays with Najee highlights today. He’s on the schedule every Friday, but the Steelers didn’t make him available today.



He was on the injury report yesterday as a limited participant with a foot injury. FWIW, OL Kevin Dotson said he thinks he’ll play Sunday. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 12, 2021

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.