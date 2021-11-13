A pair of Steelers were robbed of the NFL’s weekly awards

The NFL unveiled its weekly conference honors of offensive, defensive, and special teams player of the week. To the surprise of many, neither T.J. Watt nor Chris Boswell picked up the awards at either spot. The NFL settled on Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen as the Defensive Player of the Week, and Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend as the special teams Player of the Week. To me, this was a time where the NFL voters just got too cute with handing out the awards.

First, if Josh Allen put up his 1 sack, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery game against any quarterback not also named Josh Allen, would we be talking of him as the Defensive Player of the Week? My guess is it is highly unlikely. Just look at what T.J. Watt put up: 3 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, and a knock down that came on the game ending series which made the Steelers victorious. He was a monster all night long in the face of double teams, and chip blocks and still put up insane numbers for an edge rusher. Watt gave the Bears offensive fits all night and was making plays even when he wasn't putting up stats.

As for Chris Boswell, I am convinced he lost out on the distinction of Special Teams Player of the Week because he missed an extra point earlier in the game. That error had way more to do with the snap and hold of the extra point attempt than the kick itself. But because of that, the NFL likely looked past perhaps one of the greatest quarters a kicker has ever had in the history of the sport. Boswell knocked through two 50+ yard field goals, the first time this has happened in the history of Heinz Field, a 40 yarder to win the game, and recovered a fumble in a dire situation for the Steelers. He played a damn near perfect game and if it wasn't for him the Steelers likely don't win on Monday night. Tommy Townsend had a great day punting, but that's just it, it was just punting against a starting quarterback-less Green Bay Packers team.

Did Chris Boswell have one of the greatest 4th quarter performances in the history of football last night??



I know the ref was awful but…



He hit from 54,52, & a game winner from 40



Throw in a fumble recovery for good measure..



ALL IN THE 4th QUARTER



AMAZING #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/xAVEsLhAD9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021

The funny thing is you can argue that both Watt and Boswell will be the runaway favorites for Players of the Month for November. Despite only playing the one game the totals either player has put up has set them up to cake walk to the recognition despite missing out on the weekly titles.

But what do you think? Do you believe Watt and Boswell were robbed of the distinctions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.