Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions Week 10 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the opportunity to move into the top spot in the AFC North for the first time since Week 1 with a victory over the 0-8 Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on Sunday. With the Baltimore Ravens falling to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, the Steelers can move into a tie at 6-3 with a victory in Week 10 and they hold the division tiebreaker at 1-1 over Baltimore’s 0-1. But in order for this to happen, the Steelers have to take care on business on their home field.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Lions for their Week 10 matchup at Heinz Field .

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-3 (2nd place in AFC North)

Detroit Lions: 0-8 (4th place in NFC North)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (-7.5)

OVER/UNDER: 42.5

Moneyline: Steelers -320; Lions +250

Last 5 Games

Steelers: 4-1

Lions: 0-5

Injury Report

Steelers:

WR Chase Claypool (Toe) - Out

Lions:

RB Jamaal Williams (Thigh) - Out

OLB Austin Bryant (Shoulder) - Questionable

K Austin Seibert (Right Hip) - Out

T Taylor Decker (Finger) - Questionable

News and Notes

For this matchup, these two teams are coming into the game from two completely different directions in more ways than one. First, the Detroit Lions are coming off their bye week while the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a short week of preparation after playing on Monday Night Football. So while the Lions had time to get their players rested and recovered from injuries, the Steelers were simply trying to find any practice time with some of their players who may have been banged up from the previous week.

As for the trajectory for the season, the Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season and are seven wins behind the division leading Green Bay Packers. As for the Steelers, a win this week puts them in first place in the AFC North via tiebreaker.

In the Super Bowl era, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not lost the Lions except for their two matchups in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. Otherwise, the Steelers are 13-0 against the Lions dating all the way back to 1962. But even though the 0–8 Lions are the next team on the schedule, it is important for Steelers to play sharp and take care of business as their final eight games feature seven opponents who are all currently over .500 for the 2021 NFL season.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold for all the coverage of their game with the Detroit Lions in Pittsburgh in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.