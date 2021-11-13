Predicting the Steelers’ inactive list for Week 10 vs. the Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers had one less day between Week 9 and Week 10 due to the fact they played on Monday night. With one player ruled out Friday but no other players with an injury status, the Steelers could very well call up another wide receiver from the practice squad to cover the loss of Chase Claypool.

The rules in the 2021 season when it comes to the players active on game day have been carried over from last season. As long as a team has eight offensive lineman who will be dressing for the game, they could have 48 players on their active roster rather than the 46 in previous seasons. If the Steelers elevate any players from their practice squad, their inactive list would increase by the same number of players. Until the Steelers announce an elevation, we will assume it is only five players but will explain how things could change is a player is called up.

Game Status

Out:

WR Chase Claypool (toe)

Here are the possibilities to end up inactive for the Steelers against the Lions on Sunday:

Definitely:

WR Chase Claypool- I’m not surprised one bit Claypool was unable to go this week. I’ll actually be very grateful if he can play in Week 11.

Most Likely:

QB Dwayne Haskins- He has not dressed for a game this year, but Haskins still has the same numbers of snaps as Mason Rudolph on the season.

LB Buddy Johnson- Other than injuries the first couple weeks of the season, Johnson has secured his spot on this list each week.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon- The Steelers took a shot giving up a pick in the 2023 draft, but so far just didn’t seem to work out.

Possibly:

OT Zach Banner- Until the Steelers show me they’re going to switch things up on the offensive line, Zach Banner has got to be the guy who doesn’t get a helmet.

OT Joe Haeg- If Banner ever does get a helmet, you would assume the guy who’s not starting the previous games would be the one bumped to be inactive. But you still never know if Haeg would be a reserve player and one of the starters would get fully demoted.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.- I was shocked that McFarland was the choice last week to not get a helmet. But now that the Steelers have set the precedent, he’s the front runner of the running backs for the inactive list.

RB Kalen Ballage- But if McFarland does get a helmet, it would probably be Ballage who would most likely be the next player to be dropped down on the depth chart.

RB Benny Snell Jr.- Even though he brings a lot on special teams, you can’t completely rule out Snell as the running back who could miss out on a helmet if the Steelers wanted McFarland to play.

Unlikely:

WR Eric Ebron- I needed to put somebody on this list, and since he missed the last two games due to injury and it’s not completely out of the question for Ebron to be passed by both other tight ends on the depth chart, it’s not like the Steelers aren’t going to dress all three of them.

Projected Inactive List:

Chase Claypool Dwayne Haskins Buddy Johnson Ahkello Witherspoon Zach Banner Anthony McFarland*

Once again, the top four names on this list are easy. I included six names as I believe the Steelers will elevate a wide receiver on Saturday afternoon. If they do, then all six names are important. If not, I would assume it would be a running back that they would keep as an extra position.

I still don’t really know what the Steelers are doing with the last two players. I’m going with Banner and McFarland simply because they were the two guys last week. I could see the Steelers getting into a routine of it being these two players, or I could see them completely switching it up for one or both of them. Sorry if it was a cop out, but I really don’t know what they’re thinking.

UPDATE: As expected, the Steeleers elevated a wide receiver for Week 10. Therefore the inactive list will be six players.

As always, feel free to list your projected inactives in the comments below.