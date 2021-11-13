Steelers promote a wide receiver from the practice squad for Week 10 against Detroit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Detroit Lions this Sunday at Heinz Field. With Chase Claypool already ruled out for the game with a toe injury, the Steelers have promoted wide receiver Steven Sims from the practice squad.

After Sunday’s game with Detroit, Sims will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 13, 2021

Undrafted out of Kansas in 2019, Sims signed with Washington following the draft. In two seasons, Sims appeared in 28 games with four starts and had 61 receptions for 575 yards and five touchdowns. Sims also added a rushing touchdown in 2019, so five of his six career touchdowns came in his rookie year.

Sims missed several games during the 2020 season as he spent some time on the Reserve/Injured List with a knee injury. Sims also scored Washington‘s only receiving touchdown in the 2020 postseason.

Released by the Washington Football Team in August, Sims did spend a week with the Buffalo Bills before not making their final roster. Sims signed with the Steelers on their practice squad to start the 2021 NFL season and has been with the Steelers ever since.

With 54 players on the roster for Sunday night, the Steelers will now have six players inactive for the game, five of which will be healthy scratches.

Per NFL rules adopted starting in the 2020 season, Sims will revert back to the Steelers practice squad at 4 PM the next day without having to go through waivers.

