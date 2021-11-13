College Gameday: Steelers 2022 Potential Prospects and Open Thread

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season!

Who wants to play the Purdue Boilermakers? After knocking off Iowa when they were ranked #2 in the AP Poll and last week beating then ranked #3 Michigan State, I’m not sure any ranked team does at the moment. Too bad for Ohio State, because they are up next, who now find themselves at #4 in the second College Football Playoff rankings. There will be more on this game later.

Speaking of the CFP the new rankings have come out and this is how they are currently slotted:

Top 4

1 - Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) remaining opponents - @Tennessee, Charleston Southern, @Georgia Tech

2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) remaining opponents - New Mexico State, Arkansas, @Auburn

3 - Oregon Ducks (8-1) remaining opponents - Washington State, @Utah, Oregon State

4 - Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1) remaining opponents - Purdue, Michigan State, @Michigan

Outside Looking In

5 - Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0) remaining opponents - @South Florida, Southern Methodist, @East Carolina

6 - Michigan Wolverines (8-1) remaining opponents - @Penn State, @Maryland, Ohio State

Oklahoma Sooners #8 at Baylor Bears #13 Noon on FOX

Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler #7 QB 6’1’ 200lbs - What was once a Top 10 prospect has now found himself holding a clip board. Would the Steelers try and make a reclamation project out of Rattler?

Wanya Morris #64 OT 6’5” 318lbs

Austin Stogner #18 TE 6’5” 262lbs - The Steelers TE room looks full at the moment but this guy can play and I would love to say adios to Eric Ebron

Kennedy Brooks #26 RB 5’10 214lbs

Jaden Haselwood #11 WR 6’2” 206lbs

Nic Bonnitto #11 6’3” 235lbs

Perrion Winfrey #8 IDL 6’4” 305lbs

Dellarin Turner-Yell #32 SAF 5’11” 198lbs

Baylor

Connor Galvin #76 OT 6’6 310lbs

Jacob Gall #66 C 6’2 305lbs

Trestan Ebnar #11 RB 5’11” 215lbs

Terrell Bernard #2 ILB 6’1” 222lbs

Siaki Ika #62 IDL 6’4” 350lbs

Jalen Pitre #8 SAF 6’ 197lbs - Has been mentioned by Andrew in his risers/fallers article. There’s a lot too like about Pitre and his play style. Maximum effort guy with IQ and short area quickness. Very aware of zone principles.

Purdue Boilermakers #19 at Ohio State Buckeyes #4 3:30 on ABC

Looking at the prospect watch list this game looks like a mismatch. Don’t tell that to Iowa and most recently Michigan State. Will the Boilermakers get their third Top 4 upset of the season?

Purdue

David Bell #3 WR 6’2” 205lbs - Ohio State boasts two potential first round Wide Receivers but this athletic playmaker deserves the same attention. His profile reads a lot like Jalen Tolbert’s

George Kalaftis #5 EDGE 6’4” 275lbs - Purdue has first round talent on both sides of the ball. Karlaftis adds strength, athleticism and the know how to set up his opponent.

Ohio State

Chris Olave #2 WR 6’1” 188lbs

Garrett Wilson #5 WR 6’ 192lbs

Jeremy Ruckert #88 6’5” 250lbs

Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 OT 6’5” 318lbs

Zach Harrison #9 EDGE 6’6” 272lbs

Sevyn Banks #7 CB 6’1” 200lbs

Marcus Hooker #23 SAF 5’11” 200lbs

Thayer Munford #75 6’6” 320lbs - In a move inside to guard the former LT has not hurt his draft stock.

Texas A&M

Kenyon Green #55 G 6’4” 325lb - Top ranked IOL

Jalen Wydermyer #85 TE 6’5” 255lbs

Isaiah Spiller #28 RB 6’1” 215lbs

Ainias Smith #0 WR 5’10” 190lbs

DeMarvin Leal #8 IDL 6’4” 290lbs - In a weak IDL class, keep him in mind

Demani Richardson #26 SAF 6’1” 210lbs

Ole Miss

Nick Broeker #64 OT 6’5” 305lbs

Dontario Drummond #11 WR 6’1” 220lbs

Sam Williams #7 EDGE 6’4” 265lbs

Lakia Henry #0 ILB 5’11” 230lbs

Johnathan Mingo #1 WR 6’2” 225lbs

Ben Brown #55 IOL 6’5” 315lbs

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Coastal Division has someone other than Clemson playing for bragging rights

Ikem Ekwonu #79 LT 6’4” 325lbs - I know the line is starting to come together and they really like Dan Moore Jr. but that shouldn’t stop the brass from improving the room. Tremendous run blocker that has serious athletic traits. Long arms with nice power in his hands. Some feel his best fit is a move inside to Guard, we’ll see? Either or, he one of the top offensive lineman in the 2022 draft class.

Zonavan Knight #7 RB 5”11” 206lbs

Emeka Emezie #86 WR 6’2” 220lbs

Cory Durden #48 IDL 6’4” 310lbs

Payton Wilson #11 LB 6’4” 235lbs

Wake Forest

Sam Hartman #10 QB 6’1” 208lbs

Zach Tom #50 6’5” 295lbs

Jaquarii Robinson #5 6’1” 182lbs

Luke Masterson #12 LB 6’2” 231lbs

Other Notable Games

Michigan Wolverines #6 at Penn State Nittany Lions Noon ABC - Game has CFP implications

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes #20 3:30 Big Ten Network

Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies 7:00 FOX Sports 1

Nevada Wolfpack at San Diego State Aztecs #22 10:00 CBS Sports Network

Let us know what games you are watching and who you would like to see in the Black and Gold. As always Stay Safe and Go Steelers