College Gameday: Steelers 2022 Potential Prospects and Open Thread

Who wants to play the Purdue Boilermakers? After knocking off Iowa when they were ranked #2 in the AP Poll and last week beating then ranked #3 Michigan State, I’m not sure any ranked team does at the moment. Too bad for Ohio State, because they are up next, who now find themselves at #4 in the second College Football Playoff rankings. There will be more on this game later.
Speaking of the CFP the new rankings have come out and this is how they are currently slotted:
Top 4
1 - Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) remaining opponents - @Tennessee, Charleston Southern, @Georgia Tech
2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) remaining opponents - New Mexico State, Arkansas, @Auburn
3 - Oregon Ducks (8-1) remaining opponents - Washington State, @Utah, Oregon State
4 - Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1) remaining opponents - Purdue, Michigan State, @Michigan
Outside Looking In
5 - Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0) remaining opponents - @South Florida, Southern Methodist, @East Carolina
6 - Michigan Wolverines (8-1) remaining opponents - @Penn State, @Maryland, Ohio State
Oklahoma Sooners #8 at Baylor Bears #13 Noon on FOX
Oklahoma
Spencer Rattler #7 QB 6’1’ 200lbs - What was once a Top 10 prospect has now found himself holding a clip board. Would the Steelers try and make a reclamation project out of Rattler?
Wanya Morris #64 OT 6’5” 318lbs
Austin Stogner #18 TE 6’5” 262lbs - The Steelers TE room looks full at the moment but this guy can play and I would love to say adios to Eric Ebron
Kennedy Brooks #26 RB 5’10 214lbs
Jaden Haselwood #11 WR 6’2” 206lbs
Nic Bonnitto #11 6’3” 235lbs
Perrion Winfrey #8 IDL 6’4” 305lbs
Dellarin Turner-Yell #32 SAF 5’11” 198lbs
Baylor
Connor Galvin #76 OT 6’6 310lbs
Jacob Gall #66 C 6’2 305lbs
Trestan Ebnar #11 RB 5’11” 215lbs
Terrell Bernard #2 ILB 6’1” 222lbs
Siaki Ika #62 IDL 6’4” 350lbs
Jalen Pitre #8 SAF 6’ 197lbs - Has been mentioned by Andrew in his risers/fallers article. There’s a lot too like about Pitre and his play style. Maximum effort guy with IQ and short area quickness. Very aware of zone principles.
Purdue Boilermakers #19 at Ohio State Buckeyes #4 3:30 on ABC
Looking at the prospect watch list this game looks like a mismatch. Don’t tell that to Iowa and most recently Michigan State. Will the Boilermakers get their third Top 4 upset of the season?
Purdue
David Bell #3 WR 6’2” 205lbs - Ohio State boasts two potential first round Wide Receivers but this athletic playmaker deserves the same attention. His profile reads a lot like Jalen Tolbert’s
George Kalaftis #5 EDGE 6’4” 275lbs - Purdue has first round talent on both sides of the ball. Karlaftis adds strength, athleticism and the know how to set up his opponent.
Ohio State
Chris Olave #2 WR 6’1” 188lbs
Garrett Wilson #5 WR 6’ 192lbs
Jeremy Ruckert #88 6’5” 250lbs
Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 OT 6’5” 318lbs
Zach Harrison #9 EDGE 6’6” 272lbs
Sevyn Banks #7 CB 6’1” 200lbs
Marcus Hooker #23 SAF 5’11” 200lbs
Thayer Munford #75 6’6” 320lbs - In a move inside to guard the former LT has not hurt his draft stock.
Texas A&M Aggies #11 at Ole Miss Rebels #15 7:00 ESPN
Texas A&M
Kenyon Green #55 G 6’4” 325lb - Top ranked IOL
Jalen Wydermyer #85 TE 6’5” 255lbs
Isaiah Spiller #28 RB 6’1” 215lbs
Ainias Smith #0 WR 5’10” 190lbs
DeMarvin Leal #8 IDL 6’4” 290lbs - In a weak IDL class, keep him in mind
Demani Richardson #26 SAF 6’1” 210lbs
Ole Miss
Nick Broeker #64 OT 6’5” 305lbs
Dontario Drummond #11 WR 6’1” 220lbs
Sam Williams #7 EDGE 6’4” 265lbs
Lakia Henry #0 ILB 5’11” 230lbs
Johnathan Mingo #1 WR 6’2” 225lbs
Ben Brown #55 IOL 6’5” 315lbs
NC State Wolfpack #16 at Wake Forest Demon Deacons #12 7:30 ACC Network
The Atlantic Coast Conference and Coastal Division has someone other than Clemson playing for bragging rights
NC State
Ikem Ekwonu #79 LT 6’4” 325lbs - I know the line is starting to come together and they really like Dan Moore Jr. but that shouldn’t stop the brass from improving the room. Tremendous run blocker that has serious athletic traits. Long arms with nice power in his hands. Some feel his best fit is a move inside to Guard, we’ll see? Either or, he one of the top offensive lineman in the 2022 draft class.
Zonavan Knight #7 RB 5”11” 206lbs
Emeka Emezie #86 WR 6’2” 220lbs
Cory Durden #48 IDL 6’4” 310lbs
Payton Wilson #11 LB 6’4” 235lbs
Wake Forest
Sam Hartman #10 QB 6’1” 208lbs
Zach Tom #50 6’5” 295lbs
Jaquarii Robinson #5 6’1” 182lbs
Luke Masterson #12 LB 6’2” 231lbs
Other Notable Games
Michigan Wolverines #6 at Penn State Nittany Lions Noon ABC - Game has CFP implications
Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes #20 3:30 Big Ten Network
Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies 7:00 FOX Sports 1
Nevada Wolfpack at San Diego State Aztecs #22 10:00 CBS Sports Network
Let us know what games you are watching and who you would like to see in the Black and Gold. As always Stay Safe and Go Steelers
