Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: SOL Edition

SOL...

It’s Week 10 and we play those lovable Lions from Detroit, so SOL can only mean one thing. Shoot out (the) lights? No. S... outta luck? Close, but still a um ‘No’

“Same Old Lions”... how sad is your fan base when this is the acronym that they themselves use to describe their football team. We really have no idea of how good we have it cheering on the Steelers.

Flashback to a beautiful fall day, 2005 (give or take) and the Lions are up by 12 with 6 minutes left to go in the game. They just got the ball back on downs and have it at the opposition's 45. Run out the clock right? At least, take two minutes off the clock and pin your opponent deep inside their 20 right??? NO. Not this team. 1st play after the turnover they fumble. Still up by 12 with 6 minutes to go, no problem right? NO, not this team. Quick touchdown brings the score to within 5. Still only 2 minutes and change left, 2 first downs wins it right?? Well, I think you all know where this is going. With less than 10 seconds left they give up another 75 yard drive ending with a touchdown and lose as time expires.

S. O. L. Been doing it for years and seemingly perfected in the Matt Millen ‘era’. Yes, I literally remember that day. See, the Lions used to be my B team and I got sick of being PO’d week after week. So this fan, simply stopped being a fan of that ‘team’.

We are lucky folks. We haven’t won as many Super Bowls as we would have liked and maybe had the talent for, but we are relevant and we spend far more Sunday’s with a smile on our faces after the final whistle blows than what a regular NFL fan does and certainly more that any Jet’s, Browns or Lions fan has in the last, 50 years.