Ben Roethlisberger placed on COVID-19/Reserve list, ruled out of game vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won four games in a row, and are looking to extend this winning streak when they host the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field in Week 10. If they were to achieve their 6th win of the season, they will have to do so without Ben Roethlisberger.

Per Burt Lauten, director of Public Relations for the Steelers, Roethlisberger was placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The news means Roethlisberger will be ruled out of the game, but could return for the Week 11 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers if he has consecutive negative tests, per the NFL’s protocols.

Without Roethlisberger in the lineup, it means Mason Rudolph will get the start, and Dwayne Haskins will be active on game day for the first time in his brief stint with the Steelers.

It is assumed Mason Rudolph will be making his ninth career start. Starting eight games in 2019 when Roethlisberger was out for the season, Rudolph had a record of 5–3 as a starter. In his only start of 2020, Rudolph led the Steelers into Cleveland in Week 17 and almost pulled off a big upset of the Browns as they were fighting for their playoff life. In his career, Rudolph has 15 career passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions and a completion percentage of 61.7%.

The Steelers now face the Lions, who are coming off their bye week, and facing an offense without Roethlisberger and Chase Claypool, who was ruled out of the game due to a toe injury. It won’t be easy, but it isn’t impossible either. Nonetheless, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Lions this Sunday at Heinz Field.

