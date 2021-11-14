Outcoaching the Detroit Lions is the Steelers key of the week

The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 10 clash against the Detroit Lions is becoming a bigger test than most of us ever expected. Without Ben Roethlisberger or Chase Claypool available, the Steelers offense is going to need to get a lot of help from some unlikely sources. And with Detroit coming off of a bye week, they will have had extra time to prepare for the Steelers. On top of that, the Lions are still winless in 2021 and are desperate to steal a game, which should lead to some desperation plays in this game to do just that.

The Steelers key of Week 10 is to craft a game plan that will keep the team disciplined, and win matchups against lesser players. The Steelers can't play too loose and risk getting a double-reverse pass thrown over their heads for a cheap touchdown, nor can they let Jared Goff engineer multiple scoring drives. Sure he is an NFL player, but amongst starting NFL quarterbacks you could find backup players more talented than he is.

Mike Tomlin needs to flex his coaching might against a rookie head coach in the likes of Dan Campbell. The ‘biter of kneecaps’ has not had great start to his coaching tenure, and you can point to a lack of talent on his team as a big reason, but he also hasn't quite gotten his team ready to go into a game and leave with a victory. This is a game the Steelers should really outscheme their opponent. Even with Mason Rudolph at quarterback, the Steelers should be able to move the ball with ease, and within a frozen Heinz Field the Steelers defense should abuse the Lions hopeless offense.

The only factor remaining should really be who puts their team in the better position to win. I fully expect the Lions to run trick plays and cheap stuff in order to spark a victory. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with doing that, it is embarrassing to lose a game to an opponent who's only hope is a low percentage play falling into their favor. The Steelers must put their guys in the right spots and never allow this to happen or force turnovers when Detroit tries to get too cute. Given the experience levels of either head coach, I fully expect the Steelers to have the better plan.

But what do you think? Can the Steelers outcoach the Lions on their way to victory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.