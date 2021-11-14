The 2021 regular season is upon us, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Detroit Lions in Week 10. While the Steelers get ready for their latest home game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.

Who will get closest? We will be keeping tabs, so let’s get the picks. Check out the staff picks below, and even a pick from an enemy guest!

(Editor’s Note: Many of the below predictions were made BEFORE the news broke of Ben Roethlisberger being ruled out of the game.)

Jeff Hartman

I was extremely hesitant to pick the Steelers winning by double-digits when I saw both Kendrick Green and Najee Harris pop up on the injury report. However, both of them being full participants in practice Friday gives me a better feeling about my score prediction. I think the Steelers can, and will, establish the run and use that mode of transportation to abuse the Detroit defense. I expect another good outing in the red-zone, and the Steelers to make some big plays in the second half to run away with the win.

It was on Saturday when news broke of Ben Roethlisberger being ruled out vs. the Lions due to being on the COVID-19 List, and I am sticking by my prediction. I feel if the Steelers can run the ball, Mason Rudolph can make enough plays to put 24 points on the board.

Pick: Steelers 24, Lions 13

Dave Schofield

Sometimes procrastination pays off. After already making my score prediction on The Steelers Preview podcast of 30-18, I get the benefit of writing this synopsis after it was reported Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Believe it or not, I actually have a new score with the Steelers winning by one more point than previously believed. But I definitely have the score now coming in on the lower end. I think the defense really picks it up with the loss of their quarterback, and Mason Rudolph does an adequate job to get the Steelers the victory.

Pick: Steelers 23, Lions 10

Bryan Anthony Davis

I’m keeping my score here despite Ben Roethlisberger’s inclusion on the Covid-19 list. The defense is going to have to help out, but the Lions haven’t had a chance to prepare for No. 2. Rudolph is much better when he takes teams by surprise. The defense will have to step up as well, and will.

Pick: Steelers 27, Lions 17

Michael Beck

This smells of a trap game. Detroit is coming off of a Bye Week and are desperate to get their first win of the season. I expect gadget plays, and the rest of the kitchen sink to be thrown at the Steelers in an attempt to steal a game, following the Lions extra week of preparation. If the Steelers play with discipline they will win this game, and I suspect after that last game the Steelers will tighten the ship.

Pick: Steelers 24, Lions 14

K.T. Smith

The Steelers will win this game. The Steelers will win this game. The Steelers will win this game.

If I keep saying it enough, it has to be true, right? Besides, the alternative is unbearable.

Pick: Steelers 27, Lions 17

Geoffrey Benedict

I had this game as a loss. It just felt like the game the Steelers would get caught off-guard.

But with Mason Rudolph starting, I’m changing it to a win. Mason isn’t the future, but to step in and play a few games? He was an improvement over injured Ben in 2019, and his 2020 game against Cleveland was the only time J.C. Hassenauer played significant snaps and the Steelers offense scored 20+ points.

For one game, the Steelers will be fine, and maybe even a bit better. . .

Pick: Steelers 26, Detroit 19

Rich Schofield (Big Bro Scho)

The Ravens lost on Thursday night and opened a huge door for the Steelers to walk through. I was worried early in the week about some of the folks that popped up on the injured list, but that all seemed to work itself out. Should be smooth sailing for The Steelers now right? Think again as it's now reported that Ben Roethlisberger will miss the game due to being on the COVID-19 list. As Mike Tomlin likes to say, next man up. Suddenly things aren't as easy as they looked to be earlier today. This will impact my score, as I see this now being a huge letdown for the Steelers.

Pick: Lions 21, Steeler 17

Shannon White

This is a huge game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. An opportunity to extend their winning streak to 5 games, improve to 6-3 on the season, and take over first place in the division. All the Steelers need to do is defeat the presently winless Detroit Lions. Sounds easy enough, right? Wrong.

News broke late on Saturday that Ben Roethlisberger has tested positive for COVID, and is out for the Lions game. The Lions offensive line is arguably better than the Steelers, and could very well neutralize the Steelers pass rush. Veteran QB Jared Goff may prove to be a problem, along with talented young RB Swift. The Steelers defense needs a repeat of their performance against the Browns, and Mason Rudolph and the offense needs to protect the ball and capitalize on their opportunities. I believe that Rudolph is up to the challenge.

Pick: Steelers 27, Lions 13

Andrew Wilbar

Wouldn’t it be a typical Steelers team to see the Ravens lose on Thursday, be one win away from a tie for first place, and then lose to the worst team in football? Even with Ben Roethlisberger out, the Steelers have enough talent to win this game, that is, as long as Phil Luckett is not officiating. However, I have concerns as to whether the Steelers will be able to stop D’Andre Swift behind an offensive line that is getting healthier. I feel incredibly weird picking us to lose to the Lions, of all teams, but as you are all aware, I would inevitably make the Steelers lose if I picked them to win. Let’s make my Steelers prediction record 0-9!

Pick: Lions 21, Steelers 14

Matty Peverell

Steelers go into this NFC matchup with leading the AFC North on the line, I think they get it done but it’s not as pretty as what we all expect and to win by two scores it’s going to take a big play or score from the Defense. I also think this game could be a higher scoring affair than what some may expect through a special teams splash play, especially if Miles Killebrew - the former Detroit Lion - has anything to do it.

Pick: Steelers 30, Lions 20

Mark Davison

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-3 and have a Four game win streak at the moment. Along with the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wins his 150th career game. Our streak on Monday Night Football at Heinz field also improves to 20 straight. In the words of Maximus Decimus Meridius, “Are you not entertained?” The Steelers are winning and getting better and we should be happy about this. The Detroit Lions are coming to Pittsburgh to fight for their first win. However I see the Lions walk away with tails between their legs and another loss to the tally.

Pick: Steelers 34, Lions 19

Anthony Defeo

I don’t see this as a trap game because only really good teams can succumb to such things. I’m not disrespecting the Steelers; I’m just keeping it real. What Pittsburgh is is a really good story, at least it’s turning into one amid a four-game winning streak. The offense is what it is—mostly young and inexperienced with a really old quarterback. The defense isn’t what it quite was, but it’s still pretty effective. The Lions have some weapons on offense, but I believe the defense can handle them just fine. As for the offensive output, I just don’t see much, even against a winless team. But that’s okay. Sunday will be a successful day at Heinz Field.

Pick: Steelers 20, Lions 10

Mike Payton (Pride of Detroit Contributor)

The Steelers are going to immediately take away everything the Lions are good at and they’re going to ride that to a 35-14 win. The Lions just can’t score and the defense can’t stop opposing offense for more than a half of football. Start your Steelers players in fantasy this week.

Pick: Steelers 35, Lions 14

What is your prediction? Let us know in the comment section below, and feel free to tell the contributors above why they are dead wrong, or spot on!