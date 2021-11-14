Chiefs at Raiders, Week 10: Sunday Night Football Open Thread

I thought the records were further apart, I guess the Packers getting “trapped” last weekend really helped the Chiefs. The Chiefs have the #4 offense, which shocked me, and the Raiders have the #5 defense to balance that. The Ravens #11 offense gets the #30 defense of the Chiefs, and to be honest I thought that would be worse also. The Chiefs injury list is pretty much all offense, and the Raiders all defense.

As a Steelers fan, who witnessed the 70’s, I cannot cheer for the Raiders, though that hate hasn’t stood the test of time, as some newer hate has replaced some of it. I have no idea what’s going to actually happen. I guess that’s why we join our fellow Steelers fans for the comment thread to see just what will happen.