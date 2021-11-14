Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 10 of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!

1st Quarter

Little Bro Scho is having his struggles this Sunday morning (nothing like a flat tire), and although he’s taking a beat down, he is lucky to have Big Bro eagerly waiting for him through his fighting struggles to make the tag and switch the momentum back to the Scho Bros.

Looks like the Lions won the toss for the first time this season. I hope that's the last first for the Lions this game.

A quick pass followed by a run to Najee has the first Steelers first down.

High snap to Mason there had me nervous but he hit a wide open Ray-Ray for a first down.

Steelers face their first third down with a third and three near midfield. Rudolph goes deep towards James Washington who draws the pass interference.

Rock to the Naj!

Grandpa Strong James Washington with the touchdown catch for the Steelers on third down from the nine. Steelers 7, Lions 0.

Watt!!! And I'm not talking about Trent Jordan there, Derek with the huge tackle on the kickoff.

Defense holds the lines to three and out and the offense will take over again. Let's get another TD on the board.

Love seeing that drive open up with play action.

Gentry got driven backwards there to mess up that run from Ray-Ray.

On third and four Mason let it go too high for D.J. who was open. Need to get that one completed.

Edmonds with a stick on that swing pass.

Defense holds the three and out again.

After picking up a couple first down a negative play and a drop by Ballage brings the Steelers to a third and 12. Time to see if Mason can push it down the field.

That was a terrible throw and is picked off.

Joe Haden almost returned the favor.

On the third straight possession the Lions run the ball on third down and come up short. Another three and out.

At least the Mason Rudolph interception doesn't come back to hurt the Steelers there.

End of the first quarter. Steeler 7, Lions 0.

2nd Quarter

Kyle: "I hate that". On the yard and a half pass on third down and six.

Big Press with the booming punt, but the bad part was he was relied on him to also make the tackle.

Did not expect to see the defense get gashed by that run up the middle for a touchdown. Steeler 7, Lions 7.

Nice job on that third down pass to Diontae. Also like the yards after the catch.

Ray-Ray McCloud took a huge hit there but held on for the first.

A hold brings back a touchdown run by Najee. :-(

Steelers now faced with a third and goal from the eight. Muth comes up just short of the goal line.

Boswell hits the short field goal to put the Steelers up 10 to 7.

The defense is getting manhandled right now.

The defensive line is not getting it done. Getting pushed around too much.

Not real confident in the defense being able to stop the run.

If Sutton would have come up with that pick that would have been a pick 6.

Lions kick a field goal to end the half. Score tied at 10.

3rd Quarter

Steelers get helped out on that return by a hold.

Defense gets gashed with a big run on the very first play.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is now down and injured. Not looking good for the Steelers currently.

It was expected that with Ben out the defense would show up and carry this game. That is not appearing to be the case.

Third down and nine and the Steelers allow them to run the ball for a first down.

Another rush for a first down. If the Steelers don't stop the run they don't stand a chance

And a huge run for a touchdown. The Steelers are giving up running yards like Santa giving presents on Christmas Eve.

Lions missed the extra point. Lions 16, Steelers 10.

Definitely a late hit on Najee on that play.

Rudolph using the legs on this drive.

After moving the ball inside the 10 the Steelers go three straight passes and don't even try to run the ball, and will have to settle for a field goal try. Lion 16, Steelers 13.

Defense could have gotten off the field there if they could tackle. This is some very poor tackling today.

Lions are going to go for it on 4th down and 5. Wouldn't be surprised if they ran it here. Instead they take a delay penalty and will now punt.

Steelers get one first down on their drive but then stalling half the punt. Rudolph's long passes are not looking really good.

There's a T.J. Watt sack, but he is now down hurt. That could be devastating.

End of the third period. Lion 16, Steelers 13.

4th Quarter

Steelers start the fourth giving the rock to the Naj.

On third and five, Mason throws deep again and throws short again. Flag on the play for offensive pass interference.

Boswell to attempt a 51-yard field goal. And is anyone surprised that Bos knocked it down? Steeler 16, Lions 16.

The defense hold to a quick three and out.

Miles Killebrew hit with a running into the kicker. It's still fourth down but it looks like the Lions are going to go for it deep in their own territory.

They convert it and the Lions keep the ball.

Alex Highsmith with a big tackle for a loss.

The defense holds again, to hopefully force a punt and give the Steelers the ball back.

On third and three Diontae Johnson can't come up with a one-handed catch. A better throw and that might be six.

Need the defense to come through here.

Two big plays after Renegade brings up 3rd and 12.

Looks like a shared sack by Cam Hayward and Alex Highsmith.

That was not much of an offensive sequence for the Steelers.

Putting it on the defenses back again. Two minute warning.

That was too easy for a first down. Looks like the Steelers are playing soft zone which will end up probably losing them this game if they stay in it.

I am super nervous right now and that's just to get this game to overtime.

That punt catch by Ray-Ray was almost a disaster as he nearly fumbled it.

This game is headed to overtime.

The Lions win the toss and will receive.

Steelers give up a big pass play, already has the lions and steeler territory.

Cameron Hayward breaks through on third down to sack the quarterback. Highsmith might have had that sack except for the fact he was being held.

Kendrick Green has had an awful lot of high snaps this game.

Deonte Johnson with a big catch down the field but he fumbles and the Lions recover. That would have basically been the ball game had the Steelers not lost the ball there.

A hold on the defense wipes out a Minkah Fitzpatrick interception.

I cannot believe they called that roughing the passer. I don't agree at all. They are trying to hand this one to the Lions. Another weekend another place where the referees inject themselves into a game where they shouldn't be.

The Lions are now on to attempt to fuel gold to win the game.

It's no good and the Steelers are still alive.

Kedrick Green snaps athe ball 3 ft over Mason's head. Najee recovers it but now it's third and 26.

That third down throw was almost intercepted by the Lions.

Lions with good field position again.

Sack by Terrell Edmunds.

2 minute warning in overtime. Can the Steelers hold on and at least salvage a tie out of this game?

Tre Norwood almost came up with an interception.

Muuuiith!

Then Muth turns around next play and drops a wide open one.

The Steelers were moving it down for a long Boswell try and then Muth fumbles it back over to Detroit with 8 seconds to play.

Two fumbles by Steelers receivers in overtime have been really really hurtful.

And the game ends in a 16-16 tie.

Of course Brian Anthony Davis is at that game and as he would say it feels like he just kissed his sister.

There you have it, my knee jerks. What were your thoughts? Be sure to get your opinions heard in the comment section below. Now time for me to process it, do some quick analyzing for the Scho Bro Show, and then put it behind me as the Steelers move on to Week 11 next week against the Chargers. Steelers on Sunday night prime time, CAN’T WAIT!!!!!