The Pittsburgh Steelers got the wrong kind of news Saturday night as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and is ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Even with Mason Rudolph stepping into the huddle, it still doesn’t change the fact the Steelers can move into first place in the AFC North with a win at Heinz Field. All that’s left now is to play the game, possibly with a little snow thrown in just for fum.

Will the Steelers offense look the same with Rudolph under center? Will the offense be able to get the running game going? Will the defense step up big in Roethlisberger’s absence?

This Sunday will answer all these questions as the Steelers look to improve their standing in the AFC. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Week 10 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 10:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, November 14th

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (-6.5); O/U (41)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on WPGH-FOX with Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston as commentators and Jen Hale as the sideline reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL.com Game Pass offers live games for international viewers and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis. The game is also available on the Yahoo! Sports App in some areas.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio, XM Radio in channel 230, and Sirius Radio on channel 113.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Jeff Hartman and Dave Schofield.