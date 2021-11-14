Steelers Podcast: Will the Steelers rev their playoff engine with a win over Detroit?

The Steelers have the chance to top the AFC North with a win of the Detroit Lions in this week’s Week 10 matchup - can the men in black and gold get it done after a tight win over the Chicago Bears? Will the offense go through Big Ben Mason Rudolph or Najee Harris? Can someone take the pressure off T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward? And, what would a win this week mean for the Steelers’ playoff hopes?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2021, and what to expect from the team as they continue their 2021 campaign for a seventh Lombardi. This is what will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Mark & Matty reflect on last week’s game against the Chicago Bears

The boys share their bold predictions and analysis of this week’s game against the Lions

An update on the TDU ‘Iron Heart’ Awards

‘Slingin’ the Slang’

Audience Q&A

Plus MUCH MUCH MORE!

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out the YouTube clip here, and be sure to subscribe to our channel by clicking HERE:

Be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.

Part 1:

Part 2: