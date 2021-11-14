Steelers vs. Lions, Week 10: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

The second half started with Detroit starting the drive at their own 15-yard line, and it was another all-run drive for the Lions. After one incomplete pass by Jared Goff, the Lions decided to just abuse the Steelers’ run defense the rest of the way. The end result was a Godwin Igwebuike touchdown run. After a missed extra point the Steelers trailed the Lions 16-10 with 12:09 left in the third quarter.

Trailing for the first time in the game, it was Mason Rudolph who responded. On a broken play Rudolph was able to run the offense into Detroit territory. Another run by Rudolph, which ended with a punishing hit on Lions safety Tracy Walker, put the Steelers in a first-and-goal situation. However, three straight passes, all incomplete, resulted in a Chris Boswell field goal, making the score 16-13 in favor of Detroit with 8:26 left in the quarter.

Both teams exchanged punts to end the third quarter.