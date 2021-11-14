Steelers vs. Lions, Week 10: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers were rocked by some breaking news Saturday when Ben Roethlisberger was diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List prior to the Week 10 game vs. the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. That means it was the Mason Rudolph show, and the Lions put the ball in his hands after winning the opening kickoff.

What Rudolph and the offense did was put together a beautifully balanced drive between Najee Harris runs and James Washington receptions. After a defensive pass interference call moved the ball to the Detroit 25-yard line, it was Rudolph who found Washington in the back of the end-zone on 3rd down for the score.

Chris Boswell nailed the point-after to make the score 7-0 with 9:40 left in the first quarter.

After both teams exchanged punts, it was Rudolph who made the first mistake of the game. On 3rd down a pas intended for Kalen Ballage was high and behind him, and was intercepted.

Following the turnover, the Lions were unable to even muster a first down before punting the ball back to the Steelers. After the first quarter, the Steelers defense hadn’t allowed a first down by Detroit.