Steelers vs. Lions, Week 10: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The Steelers had the ball to start the second quarter, but the possession was short-lived before Pressley Harvin punted the ball away yet again. The 60-yard punt was returned more than 40-yards, giving Detroit their best field position of the game. A 10-yard run on first down gave the Lions their first, first down of the game. Two plays later it was Jemar Jefferson up the gut for the Lions’ touchdown. After the point-after, the score was tied 7-7 with 12:43 left in the half.

Pittsburgh’s offense was able to respond to the Lions’ only scoring drive of the game with a scoring drive of their own. Big catches by Ray-Ray McCloud and Diontae Johnson extended the drive into a first-and-goal situation. On 1st down it looked like Najee Harris rumbled into the end-zone for the touchdown, but a holding call on Dan Moore Jr. negated the score. The drive ended in a Chris Boswell field goal, making the score 10-7 with 4:22 left in the first half.

It was the Detroit running game with D’Andre Swift which was the dominant force on the ensuing drive. Swift had big carries to move the run-only drive into Pittsburgh territory. After a huge 21-yard gain on 3rd down, the Lions faced a 1st and goal situation with 24 seconds left in the half. The Lions couldn’t hit pay dirt, and it was a tie game 10-10 after the 20-yard field goal sailed through the uprights to end the half.