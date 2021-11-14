Trying to pinpoint the weaknesses with the Lions heading into Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers have another test ahead of them in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Lions are 0-8 after their bye last week, and with players like Jared Goff and D’Andre Swift, the Steelers could have their hands full.

With all the talk about the big name players for Detroit, it isn’t as if their roster is perfect. In fact, there are plenty of issues on both sides of the ball. Every unit has their weaknesses. This week I was able to ask Mike Payton of Pride of Detroit several questions leading up to the Week 10 matchup. One of those questions was where he thought the weakness on the Lions’ offense resided.

Here is what he said about the offense:

On offense the weakness is the offense. Pretty much the entire thing outside of D’Andre Swift. If the Steelers take the run game away, the Lions are going to have a very hard time trying to score. Although I will say that having Taylor Decker back on Sunday could make a little bit of a difference in terms of giving Goff some time to throw. He’s been sacked 22 times this season.

The key in the above statement is “if the Steelers take the run away”. Can the defense do this? They haven’t showed they can yet this season, and they are giving up over 100 yards on the ground per game. If the Lions stand a chance, they will follow the same recipe for success the Chicago Bears did in Week 9. Run the ball, limit turnovers and make timely throws when necessary.

But what about the Detroit defense? Where are the kinks in their armor?

The Lions biggest weakness on the defensive side of the ball is their secondary. They have dealt with constant injury issues there and despite some undrafted guys stepping up and proving themselves, it’s not been enough to help the Lions stop the pass.

The fact the Lions’ secondary is the weakness of their defense poses a unique challenge for the Steelers. Why? Because Ben Roethlisberger won’t be under center for the Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field. No, it will be Mason Rudolph quarterbacking the team, and if he can exploit the weakness in the Lions’ secondary is anything but certain. If he can, the Steelers will be just fine. If he can’t, this game could come down to the wire.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.