 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Joe Haden questionable to return to Lions game with a foot injury

The veteran cornerback exited the game at the end of the first quarter.

By Dave.Schofield
/ new
NFL: OCT 31 Steelers at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be without another veteran player as Joe Haden exited the Steelers Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Per Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten, Haden is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to return.

Haden missed the Steelers Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, but had played every defensive snap since. Haden’s exit came not long after a big pass breakup on a deep pass one play after the Lions intercepted Mason Rudolph and had the ball close to midfield.

Since Haden’s exit, James Pierre has taken over his cornerback position.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers take on the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...