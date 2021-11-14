Joe Haden questionable to return to Lions game with a foot injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be without another veteran player as Joe Haden exited the Steelers Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Per Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten, Haden is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to return.

#Steelers CB Joe Haden sustained a foot injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 14, 2021

Haden missed the Steelers Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, but had played every defensive snap since. Haden’s exit came not long after a big pass breakup on a deep pass one play after the Lions intercepted Mason Rudolph and had the ball close to midfield.

Since Haden’s exit, James Pierre has taken over his cornerback position.

