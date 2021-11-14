Kevin Dotson carted to the locker room, OUT for the game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with multiple injuries during the first half of their matchup with the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field in Week 10. After being carted to the locker room, Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten reports Steelers’ left guard Kevin Dotson has been ruled out for the reminder of Sunday’s game.

#Steelers G Kevin Dotson suffered an ankle injury and is OUT for the remainder of today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 14, 2021

Starting all nine games so far in 2021, Dotson missed some time against the Green Bay Packers earlier this season. The fact Dotson was ruled out so early once leaving the field does speak to the possible severity of the injury.

In Dotson’s absence, J.C. Hassenauer has taken over the left guard position. The Steelers chose to have four tackles active this week with Zach Banner getting a helmet over B.J. Finney for the first time this season. If the Steelers need another interior offensive lineman, it would likely be Joe Haeg stepping to the inside in case of emergency.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers take on the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.