T.J. Watt and Trai Turner questionable to return vs. the Lions

The injuries continue to pile up for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they face the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. After cornerback Joe Haden and guard Kevin Dotson have both been ruled out for the reminder of the game, guard Tai Turner is questionable to return with an ankle injury as well as T.J. Watt being questionable with a hip injury. per Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten.

#Steelers G Trai Turner sustained an ankle injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 14, 2021

#Steelers LB T.J. Watt suffered a hip injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 14, 2021

In the third quarter, offensive tackle Joe Haeg can into the game at left right guard in place for Turner. With B.J. Finney inactive in favor of Zach Banner, J.C. Hassenauer was the only reserve linemen for the interior. With Hassenauer already coming in for left guard Kevin Dotson in the first half, Haeg was the next man up at guard once Turner injured in ankle.

As for T.J Watt, he exited the game at the end of the third quarter after registering the game’s first sack. What was believed to be a left knee injury, Watt exited the blue medical tent with his helmet. Unfortunately, Watt is questionable to return in what is now classified as a hip injury. While it appears the injury isn’t as serious as some initially feared when Watt was down on the field, being available for the remainder of Week 10 is up in the air.

