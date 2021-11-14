The Steelers’ lengthy injury report makes the Week 10 tie to Lions tougher to bear

It is bad enough the Pittsburgh Steelers ended their Week 10 game with the Detroit Lions in a 16-16 tie, but when you add into the mix the injuries the Steelers sustained and the tie gets even worse.

The Steelers were decimated by injury during the Detroit game, and none were larger than the injury to T.J. Watt. Watt left the game with a hip injury, but Mike Tomlin told the media following the game it was a hip and a knee injury which will need to be evaluated in the coming days.

Staying on the defensive side of the ball, Joe Haden left the game with a foot injury, and Tomlin said it was more specifically a mid-foot sprain which knocked him out of the game.

Other injuries were to the Steelers’ offensive guards. Tomlin said both Trai Turner and Kevin Dotson both sustained ankle injuries and will need further evaluation. On a day when the Steelers chose to dress Zach Banner, who can only play tackle, and make B.J. Finney, who can play both guard and center, inactive put the offensive line in some serious stress. It was Joe Haeg who was forced into playing right guard, and it left the Steelers in a bind along the offensive line.

Outside of the in-game injuries, the Steelers were already with Chase Claypool (toe) and Ben Roethlisberger (COVID) for this Week 10 game. Needless to say, there will be several question marks for this team heading into the Week 11 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in California.

