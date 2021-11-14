Who is the Steelers “Dud of the Week” after the tie with the Lions in Week 10?

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not lose to the winless Detroit Lions in Week 10. Unfortunately, they didn’t win either. Yes, a win feels like a loss when an 0-8 team comes into your house and keeps you from leaving the field victorious. With this being the case, we are NOT giving a game ball and instead revert back to our “Dud of the Week” yet again. With the Steelers snatching a tie out of the hands of victory by turning the ball over twice in overtime, it may not be an easy decision.

So who gets the anti-game ball?

Highlighting the results of the previous week, let’s check out the winner…

Week 9 Game Ball Winner: Chris Boswell

Despite missing an extra point in the third quarter, Chris Boswell came back to the Steelers lineup after missing the second half of last week and knocked through two field goals over 50 yards at Heinz Field. Additionally, Boswell came up with the 40 yarder in the final minute of the game to give the Steelers the victory.

I do have to say how unpleasant it is to not give a game ball, but the circumstances call for it. I will remind everyone of the rules that it is individual players who will be in the running. Although it could be applicable, it will not be either position groups or coaches who are eligible for this designation as they are more in line for Jeff Hartman’s Winners and Losers article. Also, this is not blaming the tie all on one person but acknowledging the poor performance, even if it was only one play, which didn’t help the Steelers’ cause. So here are the nominations for the “Dud of the Week” in no particular order:

Devin Bush

While this is an instance where it might not be just one play to end up on the list, Devin Bush seems to be struggling more often than not in the Steelers defense. With the Lions running the ball for 189 yards in just the second and third quarters of the game, Bush was constantly getting caught up in traffic and missing tackles. But the reason Bush land on the list above everything else is the holding call on the would-be Minkah Fitzpatrick interception.

Diontae Johnson

Although Diontae Johnson had seven receptions for 83 yards on 13 targets, it was really one play which did him in. On the Steelers first possession of overtime on the second play of the drive, Johnson catches a pass and runs for 39 yards into Lions territory but fumbles the ball and gives it right back to the Lions for another scoring opportunity.

Pat Freiermuth

It’s no fun putting a past game ball winner on the list, especially when Pat Freiermuth had five receptions on nine targets for 31 yards. Unfortunately, it was the Steelers last offensive play when they were on the cusp of Boswell’s field-goal range when on first and 10 Freiermuth fumbled the ball after a 1-yard gain and gave the ball back to Detroit with eight seconds left.

Kendrick Green

While you could try to break the play of Kendrick Green in regards to blocking for the entire game, he is on this list due to his snaps. With several close mishaps in shotgun formation, Green in essence ended the Steelers second overtime drive on their second play when his high snap cost the Steelers 19 yards and left them in a third and 25. At least Najee Harris got the ball and didn’t hand the Lions a chip-shot field goal.

Mason Rudolph

I needed a fifth player for the list, and the only one I could think of was the quarterback. Although Rudolph did have one ugly interception early in the game on a high pass, it was the overall off-target throws, including the interception, that landed him on the list. There were too many times when the ball either sailed or skipped to the receivers. And in a game where one play can be the difference between a loss, a tie, or a win, the win didn’t materialize.

So what do you think? Who deserves the “Dud of the Week” for the Steelers this week? Make sure you vote in the poll as this is how the winner will be determined. And of course, feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below.