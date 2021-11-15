Steelers Post-Game Podcast: Steelers suffer rain and pain in tie with winless Detroit, 16-16

The 5-3 Steelers took on 0-8 Detroit at home on Sunday needing a win to stretch their win streak to five. Would they suffer a letdown or “get right” with a dominant performance. In the end, the Steelers suffered a tie and were hampered with new injuries. With Bryan Anthony Davis at Heinz Field, Jeff Hartman and Dave Schofield break down the game like no one else does on the latest podcast, The Steelers Post-Game Show.

If you haven’t heard, we have a YouTube channel, and the main reason for this is to increase the sound quality on our shows. But if you’re a visual learner you can watch the show below. Be sure to subscribe to our channel.

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.

Part 1:

Part 2: