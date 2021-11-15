NFL Week 11 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 3.5-point underdogs against the Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are both banged up and coming off of a disappointing tie against the winless Detroit Lions. But the Steelers don’t have time to dwell on Sunday’s game as a trip to L.A. to take on the Chargers is on the horizon.

When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:20 PM

Betting line: +3.5

Over/under: 48

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 24-17 vs Chargers

Win streak: 1 game PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 2 - 1 LAC

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 7 - 3 LAC

The opening line on the game was at +2.5 after the schedule was announced in May. With so many question marks with the Steelers, such as the availability of Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt, and others, the line is almost certain to change as the week presses on.

Being the underdog on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +160 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 8/5 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Chargers would have a payout of $52 ($32 plus the original $20 bet). The Chargerss have a current moneyline of -190, or 10/19 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Los Angeles to win straight up would have a payout of $30.53 ($10.53 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 2-6 against the spread in their last 8 games and are 4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games against the Chargers. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 6 of their last 9 games and have gone UNDER in 9 of their last 9 games on the road against the AFC West.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are 80/1 after Week 10. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are now 40/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 13/2 odds behind the Browns and Bengals both at 4/1 odds and the Ravens at 10/13 odds.