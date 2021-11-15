Steelers receive good news on injuries sustained to two starters

The Pittsburgh Steelers tied the Detroit Lions in Week 10 at Heinz Field, and if that wasn’t bad enough the team suffered a slew of injuries to rub salt in the fresh wound. While players continue to be evaluated by the organization’s medical personnel, reports are starting to circulate regarding the severity of the injuries.

Two of the injured players who have received positive news on their injuries are cornerback Joe Haden and guard Kevin Dotson. As for Haden, his mid-foot sprain, as Mike Tomlin labeled it after the game, is considered mild by reports.

This per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

Source says Steelers CB Joe Haden’s foot injury is ‘nothing serious.’ Unclear if he’ll miss any time but no significant damage. Haden left Sunday’s game with the injury. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 15, 2021

On Monday morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network also said Haden’s injury was minor and could be considered “day-to-day”.

#Steelers CB Joe Haden is considered day-to-day with a foot injury, source said. Something to monitor, as he left yesterday’s game and didn’t return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

As for Dotson, Rapoport suggested his injury was a high ankle sprain which would have him labeled more week-to-week.

#Steelers G Kevin Dotson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, source said, and he’s considered week-to-week. Generally, those injury can last a month or more. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

High ankle sprains are tough for players, and can sometimes have players miss more than one week with the injury. However, the fact Dotson plays the line, not a position which requires a massive amount of agility, could see him back sooner than someone like a running back or wide receiver.

There have been no public reports or rumors on T.J Watt’s hip/knee, or the status of Trai Turner’s ankle. If/when those reports are made known, you can expect to find that information out right here at BTSC.

UPDATE: A report on the results of T.J. Watt’s MRI has now been made available.

In the meantime, the next update from the Steelers’ walking wounded will come from Mike Tomlin during his Tuesday press conference at noon. There you will hear an update on Ben Roethlisberger’s potential return from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and if Chase Claypool (toe) might be returning to practice in anticipation of the Sunday Night Football game in Week 11 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

