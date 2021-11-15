Rams at 49ers, Week 10: Monday Night Football Open Thread

Rams (7-2) at 49ers (3-5)

After the Rams tanked against a MASH unit Titans team last week, I have the feeling they are the paper lions of the NFC. Fortunately for them they get the Niners. The 49ers lost badly to a Colt McCoy lead Cardinals team last weekend, then the Cardinals laid a huge egg against a Carolina team with PJ Walker at QB. PJ is being replaced next week by Cam Newton.

The Rams at least are trying to get better, adding Vonn Miller then OBJ should help. I’m not sure anyone else is available, but I’m sure their GM has everyone else on speed dial just in case.

This one shouldn’t affect the Steelers, until it gets into some very obscure tie breakers, so let’s take this last chance to hang out with in a fellow Steelers fans in an open comment section, for this NFL week.