T.J. Watt avoids major injury, timeline to return still uncertain

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of in-game injuries in their Week 10 tie with the Detroit Lions. With numerous players leaving the game and unable to return, all eyes turn to the reports in the coming days as to how long players will be on the sidelines. When it comes to Steelers All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt, the news from his knee and hip injury sustained at the end of the third quarter is about the best the Steelers and their fans could hope for according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

MRIs on TJ Watt’s knee and hip came back negative today but he still is sore, per sources. It is uncertain how much, if any, time Watt will miss. But all things considered, it’s a positive result today for Watt and the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

After recording the first sack of the game at the end of the third quarter, T.J. Watt remained down on the field with what appeared to be a left knee injury. As the training staff looked over him and ran various diagnostics, Watt was able to walk off the field under his own power into the blue medical tent. Emerging not long after, T.J. Watt still had his helmet and appeared ready to go for the game. Unfortunately, Watt did not return as not only did he injure his knee, but also had a hip injury on the same play.

With negative results coming from the MRI, this is the best case scenario for the Steelers. While Watt may temporarily be on the sidelines as he recovers from his injuries, it appears he should avoid a stint on the Reserve/Injured List for the time being. Additionally, since Watt is only dealing with soreness, the next several days will determine if he is even available for the Steelers next matchup on Sunday night in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

More news on Watt’s availability is expected from head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

On the season, T.J. Watt is second in the NFL with 12.5 sacks, only 0.5 sacks behind Brown‘s edge rusher Myles Garrett. Additionally, Watt has played in two less games than Garrett and has also missed approximately three total quarters due to injury in games which he did appear in 2021. Watt also has three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 13 tackles for loss, and four passes defensed according to Pro Football Reference.

As for the injuries to other members of the Steelers on Sunday, reports on Kevin Dotson and Joe Haden can be see below. An update on Trai Turner has not been made available at this time.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers transition their focus to face the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday night.