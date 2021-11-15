Minkah Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19, could miss game vs. Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a brutal 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions, and in this game they were without several players for a multitude of reasons. They lost T.J. Watt to a hip/knee injury, Trai Turner and Kevin Dotson to ankle injuries and Joe Haden to a mid-foot sprain. This was also before they knew they’d be without Chase Claypool due to a toe injury.

The news which really rocked the Steelers prior to Week 10 was Ben Roethlisberger falling on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Roethlisberger was symptomatic on Saturday and got tested. When it came back positive he was immediately ruled out of the game, putting Mason Rudolph in as the starter.

Now, as the Steelers prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11, another key member of the team could be out for the game. It is being reported Minkah Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19, putting his availability in question.

If Fitzpatrick did test positive, and if he is vaccinated, the NFL’s protocol don’t rule out Fitzpatrick this Sunday if he is asymptomatic. He would be forced to stay away from the team, and not be able to practice, but if he is able to test negative on consecutive days he could make the trip to Los Angeles with the team.

There is still a lot left to this story, and at this point it is just a report from a source. Until the Steelers officially place Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, he is still considered available for the game this Sunday night. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a huge cloud hanging over this news, as well as the potential for more players to test positive in the coming days.

UPDATE:

The Steelers make it official, Minkah Fitzpatrick has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

