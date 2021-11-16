 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers Podcast: What if 5-3-1 is as good as it gets for the Steelers?

Join BTSC’s newest podcast, From the Steelers Cutting Room Floor for weekly study of team and individual play.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new

Let’s face it, the Steelers were lucky to come away with a tie against Detroit. Yes, tying is better than losing, but what if 5-3-1 is as good as it gets? Welcome to From the Steelers Cutting Room﻿ Floor. Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel.

Check out the rundown of the show:

  • What if 5-3-1 is as good as it gets?
  • and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE
Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...