BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 10 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool continued on in Week 10 this past weekend as the choices get harder after many top teams have already been used. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 46 participants. While technically there are 446 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 442 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Joe Haden Football.

The most common selection for Week 10 was the Baltimore Ravens over the Miami Dolphins. With the Ravens struggling in games they were favored by six or more points this season (two overtime wins, a two-point win on a 66-yard field goal as time expired, and a loss), so this was a very dangerous pick for a team on the road on a very short week. In good news for Steelers’ fans, the Ravens got it handed to them and 11 of the 34 remaining contestants didn’t make it past Thursday night.

The next most popular picks were the Arizona Cardinals over the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Detroit Lions. The Cardinals got beat right out of the gate while the Steelers played to a draw against the 0-8 Lions. But to move on in survivor leagues, the team must win the game. Between those two games, they sent another 10 contestants home after 10 weeks.

As for other games which eliminated contestants, two were eliminated by picking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one person chose the Los Angeles Chargers. After nine weeks, nobody failed to make their pick in Week 10. It was the second-straight week of the contest in which more contestants were eliminated than those who made it through.

So after ten weeks, now only 2.2% of the entries still remain. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now!

Weekly Update:

Upcoming Week 11 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Tennessee (-11) at home over Houston

Cincinnati (-1) on the road over Las Vegas The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+4.5) on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers

Byes: Broncos, Rams

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com as of 11/16)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.