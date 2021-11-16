Chargers’ Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers are also dealing with their own COVID-19 issues.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers currently having two players in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, the Chargers added two players of their own to the list on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chargers have placed edge rusher Joey Bosa and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on the COVID-19 list.

The Chargers have placed DE Joey Bosa and DT Jerry Tillery on the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 16, 2021

Whether or not either of these two players will be able to clear the Covid protocols by Sunday will be a bit of a stretch. While the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger could very well return since he’s been on the list since Saturday, landing on the list on a Tuesday makes it extremely difficult to be available for the upcoming game. Even Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is being treated by head coach Mike Tomlin as if he is out of the game for Sunday.

So how important are these two players to the Chargers defense?

Joey Bosa probably needs no introduction as he is a three-time Pro Bowler and was the 2016 NFL Defense of Rookie of the Year. With 5.5 sacks on the season, Bosa has also forced three fumbles for the Chargers defense this year and has 11 quarterback hits. Drafted as the third overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2016 NFL draft, Bosa has started 68 games in what is now his sixth NFL season.

As for Jerry Tillery, he was a first-round selection of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. The 28th overall selection out of Notre Dame, Tillery has started 22 games in three seasons with the Chargers. With 2.5 sacks on the season, Tillery also has eight quarterback hits along with 30 tackles.

More information on the Chargers Covid situation will likely come to light in the coming days. Exactly what these players need to do to pass the Covid protocols will be determined by their vaccination status and whether or not they are asymptomatic, had a positive test, or were simply deemed as close contacts. Just like the Steelers, it is still possible the Chargers have even more players who could land on the COVID-19 list in the coming days.

